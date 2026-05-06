Charisma Peoples: They Called It Jim Crow. Here’s What the Record Actually Shows

“When you renew your driver’s license, you show ID. When you board a plane, you show ID. When you pick up a prescription, buy a firearm, open a bank account, or apply for government assistance — you show ID. Nobody calls that suppression. Nobody holds a press conference. Nobody cries about democracy dying. But the moment someone suggests you prove you’re an American citizen before voting in an American election? Suddenly it’s the end of the republic.”

In a commentary published at Metro Conservative Media, Project 21 Ambassador Charisma Peoples does a deep dive into the Senate speeches that have been used to repeatedly kill the SAVE Act, and rebuts their arguments one by one.

Read her analysis below.

They Called It Jim Crow. Here’s What the Record Actually Shows.

A fact-check of leftist senators’ claims about voter ID, citizenship verification, and election integrity

I want to ask a simple question. When you renew your driver’s license, you show ID. When you board a plane, you show ID. When you pick up a prescription, buy a firearm, open a bank account, or apply for government assistance — you show ID. Nobody calls that suppression. Nobody holds a press conference. Nobody cries about democracy dying. But the moment someone suggests you prove you’re an American citizen before voting in an American election? Suddenly it’s the end of the republic.

That is not a principled position. It is a political performance. And most Americans — including most liberals, if you ask them honestly — know it.

The SAVE Act is not complicated. It requires that new voters show proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. A passport. A REAL ID. A military card. Documents that tens of millions of Americans already carry. That’s the whole bill. No tricks. No traps. Just a basic confirmation that the person casting a ballot in our elections is actually an American citizen.

The bill has now passed the House twice and twice died in the Senate — killed by the filibuster, driven by floor speeches full of historical analogies and alarming statistics. Those speeches deserve a direct response. So let’s go through them.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) — Senate Floor Speech

“This bill is a solution in search of a problem. Georgia’s own Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — a Republican — found only a handful of non-citizen registration instances out of millions of voters.”

Senator Warnock is correct that confirmed cases of non-citizen voting are rare. Federal citizenship verification data shows just 0.04 percent of voter records flagged as potential non-citizens. A Bipartisan Policy Center analysis found 77 confirmed instances of non-citizen voting over a 24-year period. Fine. Let’s accept every one of those numbers.

Here is the problem with the senator’s logic: we do not wait for plane crashes to build cockpit doors. We do not wait for bank fraud to require tellers to check ID. Prevention is the point. If Senator Warnock genuinely believes non-citizen voting is rare, he should be able to support a mechanism that keeps it that way. The question he never answers is: why fight this hard to stop a check on something that supposedly never happens?

“Voting is a fundamental right, not a privilege. This legislation is designed to narrow the electorate to help the current administration maintain political power.”

Voting is a fundamental right — for citizens. That qualifier has never been controversial until now. The SAVE Act does not restrict any citizen’s right to vote. It verifies that the right belongs to the person claiming it — which is what every functioning democracy on earth does. Calling that a power grab requires evidence. Senator Warnock offered none.

“This effort echoes the segregationist senators of the 1960s who stood in this very chamber and opposed the civil rights movement.”

The Voting Rights Act of 1965, which Senator Warnock invokes with justified reverence, was designed to ensure eligible American citizens — specifically Black Americans being illegally blocked — could exercise a vote they were legally entitled to. The SAVE Act’s purpose is identical: ensuring that only eligible citizens vote. These are not opposing principles. They are the same principle. The senator is not drawing a historical parallel. He is exploiting one.

And Senator Warnock must answer for a data point from his own state. After Georgia passed its voter integrity law in 2021 — which his party also called Jim Crow 2.0 — Georgia recorded its highest voter turnout in history in 2022, and then broke that record again in 2024. The suppression did not happen. The prediction was wrong. Georgia is the rebuttal, and it belongs to Senator Warnock’s own constituents.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) — House Minority Leader Press Briefing

“Republicans have zero credibility on the issue of voter identification. This is a desperate effort to distract from their failures on every policy front.”

This is a political argument, not a policy argument, and it deserves to be called that. Minority Leader Jeffries does not dispute that federal elections should be limited to citizens. He argues that the people proposing this check are hypocrites. Even if that were true — and he never substantiates it — the merits of a policy do not depend on the sincerity of its sponsors.

More to the point: 83 percent of Americans support requiring photo ID to vote, including 71 percent of Democrats, according to Pew Research Center’s August 2025 survey. Gallup found 83 percent specifically support proof of citizenship for first-time voter registration — the precise requirement in the SAVE Act. If Republicans have zero credibility on this issue, they share that distinction with most of the country, including most of Jeffries’ own constituents.

Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) — Senate Floor Speech

“This is Jim Crow 2.0 — a modern-day poll tax. One hundred forty-six million Americans lack passports. Sixty-nine million women have changed their legal names and cannot easily comply.”

A poll tax was money — a fee extracted specifically to price Black voters out of the ballot box. Requiring documentation to verify a legal eligibility that every registrant already swears to under penalty of perjury is categorically different. One is a financial barrier invented to discriminate. The other is verification of a prerequisite already written into law. Calling them equivalent is not a historical argument. It is a rhetorical substitution.

On the 146 million figure: a passport is one of several acceptable documents. A REAL ID driver’s license indicating citizenship qualifies. A military ID qualifies. The bill also requires states to establish alternative verification processes. The senator’s statistic assumes the most restrictive possible implementation while ignoring the bill’s own provisions.

On the 69 million women with name-change discrepancies: this is a legitimate implementation challenge worth solving. It is also an argument for amending the bill, not killing it. No Democratic senator on that floor proposed a name-change accommodation amendment. They opposed the bill entirely. That tells you the concern is a debating point, not a governing priority.

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) — Senate Floor Speech

“The bill gives the Department of Homeland Security expanded access to voter rolls. DHS has already shown it cannot be trusted with sensitive data and is ill-equipped for this role.”

This is the most substantive objection raised across all three speeches. The SAVE database — operated by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services — is already used by 23 states to cross-check voter registration records. It is not a new power; it is an expansion of an existing tool. Questions about oversight, data security, and DHS’s specific role are legitimate legislative questions. They belong in amendment debates.

Senator Alsobrooks and her colleagues filibustered the bill before it could reach the amendment stage. You cannot refuse to allow a bill to be debated and then argue your concerns were never addressed. That is not a principled stand against bad policy. That is prevention of the legislative process itself.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) — Senate Floor Speech

“The Senate has a solemn, sacred, patriotic duty to uphold the Constitution rather than enabling partisan efforts that threaten democratic processes.”

Senator Booker is correct that the Senate has a constitutional duty. Part of that duty is ensuring federal elections are conducted lawfully — which means verifying that only citizens participate. The Constitution explicitly grants Congress authority over federal elections. The SAVE Act is a direct exercise of that authority. The senator offered no constitutional argument against the bill’s substance. He offered a frame.

If non-citizens aren’t voting, then a law preventing it costs you nothing. So why fight it this hard?

Here is the argument leftist senators cannot resolve. They claim simultaneously that non-citizen voting does not happen at meaningful scale, and that requiring citizenship verification would devastate voter participation. Both cannot be true. If non-citizens are not voting, citizenship verification does not affect turnout — it only screens out people who are not entitled to vote. If verification would significantly reduce participation, that implies the people being screened out were not citizens. The two claims cancel each other out. Every senator who made both arguments in the same speech should be asked to reconcile them.

Eighty-three percent of Americans support this. That includes 71 percent of Democrats, 84 percent of independents, 82 percent of Hispanic Americans, and 76 percent of Black Americans, according to multiple polls conducted in 2024 and 2025. This is not a Republican position. It is an American one. It is only controversial inside a Senate chamber that has spent decades insulating itself from what the country actually wants.

Every vote cast by someone who is not a citizen cancels a vote cast by someone who is. There is no fix for that after the fact. No recount restores that voice. The damage is permanent. That is not a hypothetical risk worth dismissing. That is the entire reason election integrity exists as a concept.

Pass the SAVE Act. Not as a political win. Not to own the left. Because American elections should be decided by Americans. Because prevention is not suppression. Because Georgia proved the speeches wrong. Because the senators who stood on that floor and invoked Selma could not name a single eligible citizen who would be denied the right to vote under this bill.

They gave big speeches. The country deserves a bigger answer.

Project 21 Ambassador Charisma Peoples is a Christian conservative writer and contributor who is working on her Masters in Divinity at Howard University. This was first published at Metro Conservative Media.