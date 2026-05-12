Ford’s DEI Programs Face Shareholder Scrutiny

Washington, D.C. — This week Ford Motor Company shareholders are urged to support a proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP) demanding that the board’s Audit Committee oversee whether the company’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) initiatives are evaluated using the same financial considerations applied to any other major Ford initiative.

In its supporting statement for Proposal 6 (“DEI ROI Oversight”), FEP writes:

The proposed bylaw amendment requires no changes to DEI programs. Rather, it ensures that the Audit Committee – already responsible for evaluating risk management and control systems – examines the extent to which investments in DEI have been assessed using net present value (NPV) and return on investment (ROI) analysis. This framework would enable the board and investors to determine whether each initiative is authorized for its expected business value rather than for political or social objectives lacking clear shareholder benefit.

At Thursday’s annual meeting of Ford shareholders, FEP Senior Advisor Curtis T. Hill, Jr., will say in support of Proposal 6:

For years, Ford has invested in race-based employee resource groups, demographic supplier programs and DEI initiatives for which profitability has never been objectively measured. Academic research shows no reliable link between demographic diversity and better performance – and quota-based approaches often reduce performance. The White House Executive Order on restoring merit-based opportunity and U.S. Justice Department policy make clear that companies engaging in identity preferences carry substantial exposure to risk of illegal discrimination. Is this program delivering measurable value in quality, innovation, talent or profit? Or are we just checking a box?

Ford shareholders can support Proposal 6 by voting their proxies before Thursday’s meeting.

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The Free Enterprise Project, the original and premier opponent of the woke takeover of American corporate life, aims to push corporations to respect their fiduciary obligations and to stay out of political and social engineering.

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