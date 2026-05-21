Project 21 Remembers Bob Woodson (1937-2026)

Ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are honoring the legacy of Bob Woodson, a civil rights activist whose example and wisdom inspired and empowered many within our current generation of black conservatives.

Charisma Peoples, Project 21 Ambassador:

Bob Woodson has spent a lifetime building bridges between broken systems and the communities they failed — not with rhetoric, but with results. Where others saw despair, he invested in the dignity and capacity of black Americans to heal themselves from within. His conviction is best captured in his own words: “If black America is to rise, it won’t be by shouting louder about oppression, but by returning to the moral discipline that once sustained us — truth over excuses, repentance over resentment, and responsibility over grievance. Only then can we rightly demand justice from the world, having first restored it among ourselves.” That challenge — bold, unflinching, and rooted in love — is the very essence of his legacy.

Chaplain Ayesha Kreutz, Project 21 Ambassador:

Heaven’s gain, our loss. I had the privilege of sitting under Bob Woodson’s voice, and what he deposited in me I carry still: Stop naming the problem, bring a solution, be a doer. He understood that the most potent answers to poverty and broken communities were already living inside those communities, waiting to be trusted, a parable of the talents walking in a three-piece suit. He was one of our great palimpsests, written over by Jim Crow, the War on Poverty and every failed government program that followed, and yet kept resurging with something truer underneath, reaching more than 2,600 grassroots leaders in 39 states and helping them secure ten times what his Center ever spent. At 89, his last published essay still declared that excellence is the inheritance of Black America, and that when suffering becomes a fundraising hook, the incentive shifts from solving problems to sustaining grievances. He did not just believe in people. He bet on them. And they won. The work continues.

Horace Cooper, Project 21 Chairman:

Bob Woodson was a legend: an extraordinary leader, a visionary and a person of immense principle. He worked tirelessly over six decades with one goal in mind: to completely transform suffering and disadvantaged communities from the inside out by empowering ordinary people to solve extraordinary problems. He demonstrated that reintroducing the success skills that too many communities have lost or forgotten that once were a staple (especially within the black community) can restore neighborhoods all over America, whether in the inner city or in rural areas. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and guide generations to come.

KJ McKenzie, Project 21 Ambassador:

Bob Woodson will be extremely missed because he represented a generation that spoke to black America with dignity, faith, responsibility and hope. He reminded us of our historical triumphs of overcoming impossible odds through family, perseverance, entrepreneurship and belief in God instead of constantly framing Black Americans as permanent victims. At a time when so many activists and politicians profit from outrage and oppression narratives, Bob Woodson challenged people to rise higher, build stronger communities and reclaim the values that carried previous generations forward. This is a time for each of us to stand taller and continue the fight.

Evie (“Shelly E”) Harris, Project 21 Ambassador:

Mr. Woodson was a living example of dignity, honor and wisdom. He lived out what it means to extend grace to others, and the stories he told of historical figures demonstrated how black Americans overcame their circumstances to live fully in the grace of God, claiming their full rights as Americans in the pursuit of Life, Liberty and Happiness. As we mourn his passing, we fondly remember Mr. Woodson as an elder statesman, a griot of sorts, passing down timeless lessons to the people & country he loved. Well done, good and faithful servant. May you wear the crown you have aptly earned. Rest in peace.

Scherie Murray, Project 21 Ambassador:

Bob Woodson was a great man who left a tremendous legacy as a leader within the black conservative movement. He brought to life the vision of the Woodson Center, and was an influential civil rights leader, community developer, historian and author. Bob will be gravely missed by all. Sending my condolences to his family.

Craig DeLuz, Project 21 Ambassador:

Bob Woodson spent a lifetime proving a truth too many so-called civil rights leaders refuse to face: Real progress doesn’t come from government checks, grievance industries or shaking down corporations for reparations. It comes from restoring the God-given dignity of personal responsibility, strong families and community institutions that actually work. While others built careers peddling victimhood and demanding the system do for us what we must do for ourselves, Woodson rolled up his sleeves and showed what free people can achieve when they reject the soft bigotry of low expectations. That’s not just leadership; that’s American common sense — which sadly is not all that common these days.

Priscilla Rahn, Project 21 Ambassador:

The passing of Bob Woodson is a tremendous loss to our community and to all who were blessed to know him. Through the Woodson Center, the Douglass Leadership Institute, his writings and speeches, and most recently his inspiring message at the February Leadership Program of the Rockies Retreat, he challenged leaders to restore hope, strengthen families and uplift communities with truth and courage. Bob Woodson was a man of deep wisdom, unwavering faith and genuine kindness whose life reflected both conviction and compassion. His extraordinary legacy will continue to inspire generations of Americans to serve others with integrity, faith and love.

Marie Fischer, Project 21 Ambassador:

It saddens me to learn of the passing of Robert Woodson, a remarkable civil rights leader. He advanced opportunity, personal responsibility and human dignity while remaining true to his principles. His work touched countless lives and showed that lasting change comes through empowerment and dedication to community. His wisdom, courage and moral clarity will be deeply missed. May his memory be a blessing, and may his legacy continue to inspire future generations.

Jovani Patterson, Project 21 Ambassador:

Mr. Woodson was just a cool dude! He was a true representation of what it means to be conservative. He wasn’t the stuffy, preachy, hype-driven type that we see promoted in the media. He was funny, relatable, and actually helped the communities that are often the target of many conservative so-called activists. Bob Woodson should be a household name!

Dr. Tino Smith, Project 21 Ambassador:

Civil rights leader Bob Woodson leaves behind a legacy that reminds us true transformation begins inside the community itself. I deeply respected his commitment to empowering neighborhoods, restoring dignity, strengthening families and believing in the God-given potential of people too often overlooked by society. As a Kingdom-minded leader, I appreciate how he challenged America to move beyond talk and invest in solutions rooted in faith, accountability, mentorship and ownership. His life stands as a powerful example that lasting change is built not only through protest, but through purpose, compassion and rebuilding the foundations of our communities from within.

Terris Todd, Project 21 Director of Coalitions and Outreach:

I have been blessed by God to interact with some amazing people thus far in life. I must admit that Mr. Bob Woodson ranks among the stars. As a black conservative leader in America, he taught me that I can be a man who stands firm in my beliefs and makes no apologies for them. His life demonstrates that regardless of your background or the challenges you may face, you can still remain true to your life’s mission and trust in God to guide you there. Mr. Woodson was an example of a true man of faith who could sit among both elites or those on the streets, because he was confident he deserved to be there at the moment. His legacy will endure for generations as the man who believed that when God has you flying at thirty thousand feet, you should not come down for anyone. Well done sir! Rest In Power

Andre Barnes, Project 21 Ambassador:

The great Robert Woodson has gone home to be with the Lord. He was a philanthropist, civil rights icon and political savant. As I reflect on his life, what stands out to me is his role as a watchman for changes in the political landscape. Just two years ago, Woodson noticed that the changes to our border policies may have correlated with changes to how black Americans voted. He stated, “Black Americans are beginning to show more voter independence…. And so I think the phenomena of this fear of black voters voting their interests instead of the party is worrying a lot of people. And I think the expectation is by bringing in these other folks, they will take the place of blacks. That’s why I believe that perhaps the generosity shown to these new voters may be at the root of why that is happening.” We must stay vigilant in encouraging black Americans to vote on the issues, and continue to monitor new political strategies through changes in policy.

David Robinson, Project 21 Ambassador:

I’m saddened by the passing of Mr. Woodson but also rejoice because I know he knew the Lord. I had the opportunity to meet him and spend time chatting with him, and what struck me most was how full of wisdom and knowledge he was while remaining so incredibly humble. He carried himself with grace, conviction and a heart truly committed to serving others and uplifting communities. Praying for his family, loved ones and all those impacted by the powerful legacy he leaves behind.

Linda Bentley, Project 21 Ambassador:

Robert Woodson was truly a pioneer man who refused to depend on government help to improve conditions within the black community. Woodson focused on a community model that leaned into the successes of those who came from impoverished areas and who made it out as the backbone of helping others to become successful. His passion inspired him to form the CNE (now The Woodson Center) to promote self-help within low income communities. Woodson’s approach serves as the foundation for all truly successful projects that focus on inward development rather than dependency.

Brandon Brice, Project 21 Ambassador:

Bob Woodson was a visionary and civil rights leader whose life transformed countless communities for more than six decades. He was a champion who never sought the spotlight. Woodson’s work focused on the concept that the people closest to a problem are best positioned to solve it. He offered solutions to fixing everyday problems that government failed to address or wasn’t able to resolve. In fact, he recognized that collaboration, accountability and data is truly how to fix poverty, crime and education in Black America.

P. Rae Easley, Project 21 Ambassador:

We thank God for the legacy of Bob Woodson, for his contributions to our country and ethnicity. His dignified nostalgia of America was rooted in pride and honor without the taint of liberal victimhood. High patriotic esteem is what propels people to successfully achieve the American Dream, and Mr. Woodson made sure to tell us to wake up and get to work!

DawnMarie A. Boursiquot, Project 21 Ambassador:

Bob Woodson championed black excellence over victimhood with unwavering conviction. The loss of his voice leaves a profound void, but his legacy of empowerment endures.

Rev. David Lowery, Jr., Project 21 Ambassador:

Mr. Woodson was a champion who recognized the black organizations who did nothing for black people, but used them to make money. He was committed to the idea that black people must invest into their own communities and become self-sufficient to truly fulfill the American Dream.

Kathleen Wells, Project 21 Ambassador:

Mr. Woodson had many powerful quotes. One in particular I will always remember: “When whites were at their worst, blacks were at their best.” Yet today, white Americans are at their best and black Americans are at their worst.

Bill Cleveland, Project 21 Ambassador: