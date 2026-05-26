Washington, D.C. — At this week’s Meta annual meeting, shareholder activists with the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP) will allege that Meta’s overreliance on the H-1B visa program results in discrimination against American workers and indentured servanthood for many foreign workers.

While putting forward Proposal 12, FEP Executive Director Steve Milloy will say:

Meta and other Big Tech companies have repeatedly claimed there is a desperate shortage of skilled American workers. They insist H-1B visas are the only way to get the “best and the brightest.” But the numbers say otherwise. The program is not about filling genuine gaps. It is a mechanism for employers to obtain cheap, immobile labor that undercuts U.S. workers and distorts the labor market.

In reality, there is no shortage of tech workers. Most H-1B hires perform routine tasks that qualified Americans can and do handle….Many of these workers are international students trained right here in American graduate programs. They compete directly with their U.S. classmates for the same entry-level and mid-level jobs.

The real attraction is cost. Savings come from paying H-1Bs below the market rate for comparable Americans….

The next kind of savings is even more insidious: Employers simply replace experienced older skilled Americans with younger, cheaper H-1B workers. This illegal age discrimination has driven many mid-career U.S. engineers out of the industry.

Ironically, even the H-1B holders lose. Because their legal status is tied to a single employer, they function as de facto indentured servants with little bargaining power….

Let’s make America great again by paying Americans market wages rather than foreigners working on the cheap just to stay in America. Capitalism is great. We are big champions of it. But when capitalism becomes a race to the bottom, it becomes penny-wise and pound foolish.