Shareholders Demand New York Times Records After Commentary Alleging Palestinian Abuse

Washington, D.C. — The National Center for Public Policy Research, a shareholder of The New York Times Company, has formally demanded access to Times books and records to investigate whether the newspaper’s board of directors and senior management adequately fulfilled their fiduciary duties regarding legal, reputational and financial risks arising from recent controversial articles.

The request follows publication of a May 11 opinion column by New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, “The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians,” and a May 21 follow-up article defending the piece. Both articles have generated substantial public controversy, including allegations of factual inaccuracies, allegations from quoted sources that their words were misrepresented, and claims that other key sources and evidence were inadequately vetted.

“The ultimate issue here concerns unchecked ‘facts,'” said Steve Milloy, executive director of the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project. “News requires fact-checking. Extraordinary news requires extraordinary fact-checking. The Times allowed Kristof, an opinion writer, to sidestep that process and publish these allegations, making them available for others to cite as New York Times reporting.”

The National Center’s demand, submitted in conjunction with the National Jewish Advocacy Center, seeks records relating to the New York Times’ oversight of editorial-risk controls, source-verification procedures, corrections and retractions policies, legal-review processes, defamation exposure, and related board-level discussions.

“Shareholders have a right to know whether the New York Times’ board has implemented and monitored appropriate safeguards to protect one of the company’s most valuable assets: its credibility,” said Milloy. “This is not about editorial viewpoints. It is about whether the company’s directors exercised proper oversight of risks that could expose shareholders to significant legal, financial and reputational harm.”

The demand notes that the State of Israel has publicly announced its intention to pursue defamation litigation against the newspaper and Kristof. It also cites public reports raising questions about the newspaper’s editorial-review process, source verification, handling of corrections, and public statements regarding the reporting at issue.

The New York Times has repeatedly acknowledged in its public filings that trust in its journalism and brand reputation are critical business assets. The company has also warned investors that perceptions of unreliable or biased reporting could negatively affect subscribers, advertisers, revenue and overall financial performance.

“Corporate boards have a responsibility to oversee material risks facing their companies,” Milloy added. “When serious questions arise about reporting that could expose shareholders to substantial liability and damage the company’s reputation, investors are entitled to know whether appropriate oversight mechanisms were in place and whether they functioned as intended.”

The National Center says the requested review will help determine whether further shareholder action is warranted.

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The National Center for Public Policy Research, founded in 1982, is a nonpartisan, free-market, independent conservative think tank. Contributions are tax-deductible and may be earmarked for the Free Enterprise Project. Sign up for email updates here.

The Free Enterprise Project, the original and premier opponent of the woke takeover of American corporate life, aims to push corporations to respect their fiduciary obligations and to stay out of political and social engineering.

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