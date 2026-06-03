New Poll of Likely Voters Reveals Surprising Areas of Agreement on Disability Policy

Disability issues rarely command sustained attention in Washington, but a new poll suggests that voters across the political spectrum share more common ground on these issues than many policymakers may realize.

To better understand public attitudes toward disability policy, Able Americans commissioned polling through the Echelon Insights Likely Voter Omnibus Survey. We asked voters about several key issues affecting Americans with disabilities, including caregiving, government benefit rules, employment barriers, Medicaid fraud, and ABLE Accounts. While differences emerged on some questions, the results revealed notable areas of agreement across party lines.

Broad Support for Caregiving Assistance

More than 8 in 10 voters — including strong majorities in both parties — believe the government has a role in helping cover caregiving costs for Americans with disabilities.

While opinions differ on how much support should be provided and under what circumstances, only 5 percent of voters believe the government should not cover any caregiving costs at all.

Strong Backing for Modernizing Benefit Rules

Two-thirds of voters (66%) believe financial eligibility rules for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Medicaid should be updated to allow Americans with disabilities to save more money without losing access to benefits.

Support for reform extends across party lines, with nearly three-quarters of Democrats and more than half of Republicans favoring changes.

A Desire to Remove Employment Barriers

A majority of voters (58%) believe more should be done to address barriers facing Americans with disabilities who want to work and are able to do so.

Although Democrats express stronger support for additional action, many Republicans also agree that opportunities for employment can be improved.

Concerns About Medicaid Fraud

Voters also share concerns about fraud in government healthcare programs such as Medicaid.

Nearly two-thirds believe there is either “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of fraud in these programs, though perceptions vary significantly by political affiliation.

A Knowledge Gap on ABLE Accounts

Perhaps the most striking finding is how little voters know about ABLE Accounts, which allow eligible individuals with disabilities to save and invest without jeopardizing certain benefits.

Nearly eight in ten voters have never heard of ABLE Accounts, including the same percentage of voters with disabilities. Only 4 percent say they know enough about the accounts to explain how they work.

What the Results Tell Us

The survey results suggest that disability policy may be one of the few areas where consensus is possible. Voters broadly support caregiving assistance, favor updating outdated benefit rules, and want to expand opportunities for people with disabilities.

At the same time, the findings underscore the need to raise awareness of tools such as ABLE Accounts and to advance policies that promote financial security, independence, and opportunity for Americans with disabilities. Able Americans remains committed to both objectives.

For a deeper look at the data and detailed findings, we encourage you to review the full slide deck.