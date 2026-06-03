Shareholders to Netflix: Prove ESG Isn’t a Virtue-Signaling Money Pit

Washington, D.C. — At this week’s Netflix annual meeting, shareholder activists with the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP) will ask the Board to report on the profitability of Netflix’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments.

As he presents Proposal 5 (“ESG ROI Report”), FEP Executive Director Steve Milloy will tell shareholders:

Management opposes our proposal because it doesn’t want you to know that its ESG efforts are all show and no go; all pain and no gain; all loss and no profit and all politics and no business. If you go on the Netflix website, you can see the movies and shows that are trending. What’s not trending is Netflix profits. Why not? Possibly management is wasting its time and corporate resources pursuing ESG. ESG is just left-wing politics. Not business…. Our stock price is down 28% over the past year. Netflix pays no dividends…. Management apparently expects shareholders to take comfort in its virtue-signaling ESG money pit.

Milloy’s presentation can be heard in full here.

Netflix shareholders can support Proposal 5 by voting their proxies before Thursday’s meeting.

About

The National Center for Public Policy Research, founded in 1982, is a nonpartisan, free-market, independent conservative think tank. Contributions are tax-deductible and may be earmarked for the Free Enterprise Project. Sign up for email updates here.

The Free Enterprise Project, the original and premier opponent of the woke takeover of American corporate life, aims to push corporations to respect their fiduciary obligations and to stay out of political and social engineering.

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