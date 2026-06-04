Shareholders Warn Alphabet That Its ‘Viewpoint Bubble’ Will Eventually Burst

Washington, D.C. — At this week’s annual meeting of Google parent company Alphabet, shareholder activists with the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP) will call for an independent committee to assess the risks of the apparent lack of viewpoint diversity among Alphabet’s board and senior leadership.

“Effective corporate governance…. requires genuine viewpoint diversity to reduce groupthink, surface dissenting risks, and ensure rigorous oversight,” FEP writes in its supporting statement for Proposal 8.

As he presents Proposal 8 (“Viewpoint Diversity Risk Report”), FEP Executive Director Steve Milloy will tell shareholders:

Climate skeptics were demonetized because of management’s viewpoint discrimination. You can go on the Heartland Institute’s YouTube channel today and watch the 2022 Nobel prize winner in physics, John Clauser, expose the fraudulent science behind the climate scam. But the Heartland Institute cannot earn any money off it because Alphabet considers what the 2022 Nobel prize winner in physics has to say about climate science to be hate speech… Censoring and ignoring viewpoints is bad business. Viewpoint diversity is essential in society and for Alphabet. Living in a viewpoint bubble is dangerous. Reality will pop it every time.

In its written supporting statement for Proposal 8, FEP cites several other pieces of evidence pointing to a lack of viewpoint diversity among Alphabet leadership:

* Alphabet leaders’ political contributions are impossibly imbalanced, with donations to Democratic causes outweighing those to Republican causes by a 17:1 ratio. * Google leaders such as Sergey Brin, Kent Walker and Sundar Pichai expressed overt hostility about the outcome of the 2016 elections in a companywide meeting. * Alphabet scores only 6% on the Alliance Defending Freedom Viewpoint Diversity Score, while simultaneously receiving a perfect 100% rating on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

“This extreme disparity suggests ideological concentration at senior levels and raises questions about whether alternative viewpoints are adequately represented in boardroom deliberations,” writes FEP.

Alphabet shareholders can support Proposal 8 by voting their proxies before Friday’s meeting.

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The National Center for Public Policy Research, founded in 1982, is a nonpartisan, free-market, independent conservative think tank. Contributions are tax-deductible and may be earmarked for the Free Enterprise Project. Sign up for email updates here.

The Free Enterprise Project, the original and premier opponent of the woke takeover of American corporate life, aims to push corporations to respect their fiduciary obligations and to stay out of political and social engineering.

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