Webinar Replay: Addressing Fraud, Waste and Abuse in Medicaid Home Healthcare Programs for Americans with Disabilities

Medicaid’s Home- and Community-Based Services (HCBS) is one of the most important sources of daily support for Americans with disabilities. It can provide personal care, respite for family caregivers, supported employment, assistive technology, home modifications, case management, behavioral supports, and other services that private insurance generally does not cover.

That is why fraud, waste, and abuse in HCBS must be taken seriously.

When Medicaid dollars are diverted, misspent, or poorly overseen, not only are taxpayers harmed—but so are the individuals with disabilities that the program exists to serve.

Many cases of Medicaid fraud have recently surfaced in states like Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, and Ohio, spurring the creation of a new federal Task Force to Eliminate Fraud as well as congressional initiatives and legislation.

On May 28, Able Americans hosted an important webinar that explained the importance of Medicaid HCBS to people with disabilities, and outlined practical federal and state solutions that can root out fraud, waste, and abuse in the program without harming the vulnerable Americans who depend on HCBS services.

Moderator:

Rachel Barkley, Able Americans Director

Panelists:

T.K. Small, healthcare and disability lawyer

Les Ford, Able Americans Senior Fellow

Sara Hart Weir, Able Americans Senior Fellow and Executive Director of the Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities (KCDD)

The webinar can be viewed below or on YouTube.

A related report from Able Americans, “Addressing Fraud, Waste, and Abuse in Medicaid’s HCBS,” can be perused here and downloaded here.