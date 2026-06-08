Did Warner Bros. Discovery Promote Looney Tunes to Corporate Sustainability Roles?

Washington, D.C. – At this week’s annual meeting of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shareholders, activist investors with the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP) will criticize WBD’s “cartoonish ‘sustainability’ efforts.”

“I’m old enough to remember when the bombastic boaster Foghorn Leghorn and the compulsive liar Daffy Duck were just cartoon characters. When did they get promoted to be corporate sustainability managers?” FEP Executive Director Steve Milloy will ask as he presents Proposal 4 (“Sustainability ROI Report”) to shareholders.

He will add:

Management imagines that it can manage global climate by fretting corporate energy use. But even if you believe in the climate hoax, the reality is that our company could shut down today and forever and the reduction in emissions is so small that it couldn’t possibly make any difference to global climate…. The reality is that corporate sustainability is just a politically correct ruse to virtue-signal and to deceive the public.

Proposal 4 requests that WBD’s Board of Directors issue a report analyzing whether the company’s sustainability investments are being authorized and maintained according to traditional financial metrics such as Net Present Value (NPV) and Return on Investment (ROI).

WBD shareholders can support Proposal 4 by voting their proxies before Tuesday’s meeting.

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The National Center for Public Policy Research, founded in 1982, is a nonpartisan, free-market, independent conservative think tank. Contributions are tax-deductible and may be earmarked for the Free Enterprise Project. Sign up for email updates here.

The Free Enterprise Project, the original and premier opponent of the woke takeover of American corporate life, aims to push corporations to respect their fiduciary obligations and to stay out of political and social engineering.

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