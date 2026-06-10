Does Best Buy’s Board Believe Its Products Are Made By Elves Powered By Magic?

Company’s Carbon-Neutral Commitment Reflects a Disconnect From Reality

Washington, D.C. — At Friday’s annual meeting of Best Buy shareholders, activist investors with the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP) will ask for evidence that the company’s sustainability goals are created and maintained with an eye on traditional financial metrics such as return on investment (ROI) and net present value (NPV).

FEP is particularly critical of the company’s signing of “The Climate Pledge,” which commits Best Buy to become carbon neutral by 2040.

“We are called Best Buy, but we have the worst management,” FEP Executive Director Steve Milloy will tell shareholders as he presents Item 5 (“Sustainability ROI Report”). “If you look at our board of directors, there is not a single member who seems to have any experience with energy or manufacturing electronics or appliances. No wonder it supports net zero policies. For all it knows, the products we sell are made by elves powered by magic.”

At Friday’s meeting, Milloy will say:

Go to a Best Buy store and look around. There is not a product or its packaging that is not entirely dependent on fossil fuels. From the oil and gas used to make the plastics and metals in our products, to the coal used to run the factories in Communist China that are involved in more than half of our product line, fossil fuels are essential to Best Buy’s profitability…. If management is going to posture and virtue-signal against fossil fuels, it better have a good reason.

Best Buy shareholders can support Item 5 by voting their proxies before Friday’s meeting.

About

The National Center for Public Policy Research, founded in 1982, is a nonpartisan, free-market, independent conservative think tank. Contributions are tax-deductible and may be earmarked for the Free Enterprise Project. Sign up for email updates here.

The Free Enterprise Project, the original and premier opponent of the woke takeover of American corporate life, aims to push corporations to respect their fiduciary obligations and to stay out of political and social engineering.

Follow us on X at @NationalCenter and @FreeEntProject for general announcements and at @NCPPRMedia to be alerted about upcoming media appearances.