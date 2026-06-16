Investors Call For Transparency on China Supply-Chain Risks

Washington, D.C. — Companies doing business in China should disclose supply-chain risks associated with a potential abrupt break in U.S.-China relations, argues a new petition submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by the National Center for Public Policy Research.

“We are submitting this petition because U.S. companies have become inextricably entangled and reliant on Communist China, particularly with respect to their supply chains. As a result, the United States as a whole, especially its economy and standard of living, has become similarly entangled and reliant on Communist China,” the petition reads.

The petition requests that the SEC issue guidance to publicly-owned companies about their need to disclose these risks, noting that “issuers, investors and government officials cannot afford to bury their heads in the sand about worst-case supply chain risks with Communist China.”

China “has, by design, become a key supplier of many raw and processed materials and finished goods that are vital to our economy and society,” including critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, electronics, lithium-ion batteries, machinery and consumer goods, and has already begun implementing export controls.

The petition references several alarming stories recently reported in the Washington Post, New York Times and Wall Street Journal as evidence of the United States’ increasing vulnerability to China, which has boldly stated that its goal is to become the lone global superpower by 2049.

“In the event of an abrupt break in relations and with knowledge of ‘leverage’ points, a total embargo could have significant, if not catastrophic, impacts on issuers leading to broader societal effects,” warns the National Center. “We are asking the Commission to take action as soon as possible under its existing regulatory powers to remedy this situation.”

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