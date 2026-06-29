What America’s 250th Anniversary Means For Black America

The Project 21 series “What It Means For Black America,” has examined how issues such as fatherhood, the Second Amendment, immigration, election reform, inflation, affordable housing, reparations, electric vehicles, critical race theory and environmental justice impact black Americans in particular.

So this week it’s only fair to ask our network of black conservatives: What does America’s 250th anniversary mean to you?

Linda Bentley, Project 21 Ambassador:

America’s 250th anniversary represents our nation’s progress from slavery to freedom. Our history isn’t perfect, but we are always searching for a more perfect union that encompasses a bright tapestry of people from a multitude of backgrounds. Our nation’s birthday means that we can all celebrate together with like-minded patriots who love this country and want to see it thrive. Although we continue to have challenges as a country, we are still a blessed nation with unparalleled freedoms. People all over the world celebrating the FIFA World Cup are astounded at the freedoms we enjoy. This should propel us not to take our freedoms for granted, but rather to cherish them. From General George Washington to Abraham Lincoln the Emancipator, we grew as a young nation that fought a bloody war for our freedom. We cherished freedom so much we were willing to die for it. From JFK who famously quoted, “Don’t ask what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country,” we went to Ronald Reagan saying to Gorbachev: “Tear down that wall.” We even marched the streets of Selma to Montgomery, Alabama to secure voting rights. Now we live in an unprecedented time where—although we seem to be on the heels of an ideological civil war—we trust and believe in Almighty GOD that good will ultimately overcome evil. We also sit under a presidential administration that is working hard to maintain the sovereignty of our country. So here’s to our nation’s 250th birthday, and I pray we have many, many more.

Terris Todd, Project 21’s Director of Coalitions and Outreach:

America’s 250th anniversary is a time for all Americans to celebrate. I celebrate the faith, sacrifice, courage and perseverance of our ancestors who fought side by side, paying the ultimate sacrifice, to secure the freedoms they believed that only God can give. As a result, we now live in a nation where our founding principles and faith in God demonstrate that we can have hope for a better future. We are not perfect, but I thank God for a nation that’s always striving for a more perfect union! Happy 250th, America!

Marie Fischer, Project 21 Ambassador:

Whenever I watch the news and see conflicts and civil wars happening around the world, I realize that most of them seem to stem from one core problem: the lack of freedom of religion. The United States is one of the few places in the world where we don’t just tolerate religious freedom, we’re founded upon it. The Constitution guarantees it, and many of the early Americans journeyed to this land in search of the freedom to praise G-d without persecution. But it doesn’t stop there. Not only does America give you the freedom to exercise your religion, it also gives you the freedom FROM religion. The government will never tell you what to believe, or if you should believe at all. Our freedom of conscience is a blessing few in this world can say they have. I am thankful every day that G-d granted me the opportunity to be born in America. I got to grow up experiencing our country’s Bicentennial. Now I get to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Not many living will be able to say they did both. May Hashem continue to bless America so we can shine as a light unto the nations and be a place of liberty, faith and freedom for many years to come. May this country stand for not just another 50 years, but 500 and even 5000. 🇺🇸

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Project 21 Ambassador:

America’s 250th anniversary marks the celebration of the Declaration of Independence and the extraordinary courage, faith and sacrifice of the men who signed it. Their decision to pledge their “lives, fortunes, and sacred honor” was not merely symbolic—it came at great personal cost. One signer who especially inspires me is Abraham Clark of New Jersey. During the Revolutionary War, two of his sons, officers in the Continental Army, were captured by the British and imprisoned on the notorious prison ship Jersey. The British offered to release them if Clark would renounce his signature on the Declaration of Independence. He refused. As we commemorate 250 years of American independence, it behooves us to demonstrate the same courage and willingness to sacrifice for the next generation—a generation many of us will only meet in glory. I am personally grateful to the signers of the Declaration of Independence, and I give God all the glory for granting them the bravery, conviction, faithfulness and perseverance to stand firm in the face of death, imprisonment and financial ruin. They chose liberty over safety, principle over comfort, and independence over submission. Because of their sacrifice, the Fourth of July will never be merely a holiday—it will forever be a sacred reminder of the cost of freedom and the responsibility we bear to preserve it.

Emery McClendon, Project 21 Ambassador:

It’s sad to have to say this in America, but this may be an opportune time to refresh in the minds of our fellow Americans the true nature of the founding principles and documents of our nation. As we approach the 250th anniversary of America, so many of our citizens have lost sight of the American Dream and what the Founders envisioned as the United States of America. Many of us need to do a deep dive into the story of how America came to be, and why those principles are even more important today—especially as we witness so many of our elected representatives, members of the media and fellow citizens attempting to fundamentally transform America into a socialist state. These efforts will lead us into pure Marxist Communism. History proves that such movements lead only to misery and death. Do you really understand why the patriots departed England to come to the New World to form a nation based on God, family and freedom? They wanted to break away from tyranny and enjoy freedom. Are you aware of the price of freedom and liberty? Are you willing to stand up for America, freedom and our founding principles? Do you want a secure future for your family and friends, as well as your posterity? If so, we need to learn more about our nation. We must always work for the preservation of our American heritage and values. We must recognize that God is our Creator and the one in whom we must trust to preserve our nation. There is so much at stake. Knowledge is the key to understanding our place in time and space. Refresh your hearts and protect, revere and stand up for freedom and liberty.

Mike Hill, Project 21 Ambassador:

The American celebration of our semiquincentennial is stupendous and exhilarating. Our nation’s Founding Fathers believed in a concept that shocked the world—“that all men are created equal”— meaning that all men equally have the God-given right to determine their own destiny. Additionally, we can govern ourselves by the “consent of the governed.” These self-evident truths inspired the ordination and ratification of the longest surviving constitution of any nation. Oh, praise God to be a natural born citizen of so great a blessed nation!

Kathleen Wells, Project 21 Ambassador:

Despite graduating college, it wasn’t until I enrolled in Hillsdale College’s free online courses that I began to have a full and deep understanding of America and her underlying principles. Even though my father fought in WWII, I only relatively recently began to understand the importance of the fight for freedom. When looking at black America today, I see the necessity to understand the difference between the nature of things and God’s nature. Without a moral citizenry, one can’t have a free and prosperous society and country. America’s story is inspiring and romantic. I’m grateful to be born in America. We are so lucky.

Zion Williams, Project 21 Freedom Fellow:

To me, America’s 250th anniversary means success. Though the last 250 years have not been without their own trials and tribulations, we have progressed from slavery to all American citizens having rights. We are one of the best countries in the world because we have freedoms like free speech and the right to vote. When we step back and think about it, we have really been blessed to come this far and hopefully farther. Happy 250th!

David L. Lowery, Jr., Project 21 Ambassador:

America, the greatest nation in the world, is celebrating 250 years of liberty and existence. When our Founding Fathers decided to no longer be slaves to England, they rebelled and fought to be free from a tyrannical government. At the same time, America had enslaved black people to build this country. How can you fight for your own freedoms then enslave other people? America hated black Americans but used their talents and skills to help build this country. Then it discriminated against blacks, destroyed their families and continued to lie, cheat and steal to maintain power over the black dollar. And to this very day, the black community continues to be overwhelmed. America has offered help to everybody else, including illegal migrants, and yet has never delivered to the black community despite the promise of all men being created equal. As a real American patriot, I urge the American people to rally around the black community and help restore it to prominence to make this country great again!

Dr. Ronald Gates, Sr., Project 21 Ambassador:

As a proud American, Navy veteran, and African-American male, I count it an extraordinary blessing to witness and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. My journey has been shaped by faith, service, sacrifice and unwavering love for this nation whose freedom has allowed me to serve both God and my community with purpose. I honor those who came before me, cherish the opportunity entrusted to my generation and remain committed to leaving a legacy of leadership, integrity and hope for those who will follow. I am proud to be an American, grateful for the blessings of liberty and excited to celebrate our nation’s enduring spirit as we look confidently towards the future together.

Bishop Garland Hunt, Project 21 Ambassador: