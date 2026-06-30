Black Conservatives Cheer Supreme Court Protection of Women’s Sports

In a major victory for common sense and women’s rights, the U.S. Supreme Court today ruled that states can protect girls’ and women’s sports by reserving them for biological females.

Black conservatives with the Project 21 network call this decision a huge win for female athletes who have fought to preserve fair competition in order to ensure that generations of young women have the opportunity to compete on a level playing field.

Priscilla Rahn, Project 21 Ambassador:

As a former semiprofessional competitive tennis player and bodybuilder, and former high school boys’ and girls’ tennis coach, I am pleased to see the Supreme Court’s commonsense decision to exclude transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports teams. There is no doubt that there are biological differences that give males an advantage over girls in competitive sports. These biological differences do not change with drugs or surgeries. Placing biological males in women’s sports is dangerous and unfair for girls. It is unfortunate that we, as biological women, must fight for these protections, but the time is now to establish the law and not bend to social fads that harm girls and women.

Horace Cooper, Project 21 Chairman:

Common sense and fairness prevailed today at the United States Supreme Court. The Court’s ruling to uphold state laws protecting female athletes is a monumental victory for women and girls across the nation — all of whom deserve a level playing field. For decades, Title IX was intended to guarantee women equal opportunities in education and sports. As the Court rightfully affirmed today, separating sports teams based on biological sex is completely consistent with that law and our Constitution. Justice Kavanaugh’s majority opinion accurately captures the reality of the situation: Sports are a zero-sum game, and allowing biological males to compete in female divisions inherently displaces young women, deprives them of hard-earned opportunities and compromises fair competition. This decision is a victory for basic biology and fairness. It respects the hard work of female athletes and ensures that the integrity of women’s sports will be protected for generations to come. I applaud the Supreme Court for delivering a clear, logical and commonsense ruling.

Curtis Hill, Project 21 Ambassador, Free Enterprise Project Senior Advisor and Former Indiana Attorney General:

Today’s 6-3 Supreme Court decision is a significant victory for common sense, fairness and the original promise of Title IX. By upholding states’ authority to bar biological males from competing against biological females in girls’ and women’s sports, the Court has affirmed that “sex” under Title IX means biological sex — protecting the hard-won opportunities of women and girls in education and athletics. As I have long advocated, this ruling honors the truth about biological reality and safeguards equal opportunity for female athletes. While this is a win for states committed to protecting women’s sports, our work is not finished. We must continue pushing forward so that every state recognizes and honors the clear distinctions between men and women, particularly in competitive sports, ensuring that Title IX truly delivers fairness and safety for all biological females nationwide. The fight for women’s rights under Title IX endures — and we will not relent.

Patrina Mosley, Project 21 Ambassador:

Radical sex activists went from “we don’t want the government in our bedroom” to invading women’s bathrooms, showers, locker rooms and sports teams— all in the name of denying sex! This SCOTUS decision encompasses wisdom, safety and fairness.

Zion Williams, Project 21 Freedom Fellow: