Black Conservatives Denounce Supreme Court Decision on Birthright Citizenship

Today the U.S. Supreme Court refused to reconsider the broad interpretation of birthright citizenship that has governed U.S. immigration policy for decades, rejecting President Donald Trump’s effort to limit automatic citizenship for children born to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present in the country.

Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper, who once taught constitutional law at George Mason University and was a senior counsel to U.S. House Majority Leader Dick Armey, disagrees strongly with SCOTUS’s decision:

Today the Supreme Court issued a flawed 6–3 decision that misinterprets the text and historical context of our Constitution and the critical 14th amendment adopted at the conclusion the Civil War. The ruling ignores that the whole purpose of the 14th amendment was to ensure that the newly freed black men and women were treated as citizens by America and by the states where they reside. I highly commend Justice Clarence Thomas for his masterful dissent, which stands as a defense of the true rule of law and the value of American citizenship. Today’s ruling has allowed for the repurposing of the Fourteenth Amendment to fulfill modern political projects never intended by the drafters of the 14th. As Thomas’s dissent rightly notes, the Citizenship Clause was designed to guarantee the long-overdue rights of freed slaves—not to create a sweeping, automatic right to citizenship for the children of foreign temporary visitors and illegal aliens. Today’s ruling issues a license for enemies of America and opportunists alike to find any means necessary to get to America and stay long enough to have a child who automatically becomes a citizen. By expanding this clause far beyond its original public meaning, the Court’s majority has fundamentally devalued what it means to be an American citizen and also jeopardized the safety of all Americans.

Additionally, Dr. Linda Lee Tarver—a Project 21 ambassador who once served as Michigan Civil Rights Commissioner—says: