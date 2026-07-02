Curtis Hill: Supreme Court Cheapens Citizenship: A Misreading of the 14th Amendment’s Purpose

“American citizenship has never been — and must never become — a trivial thing granted by the accident of geography alone,” writes former Indiana Attorney General Curtis T. Hill, Jr., who now serves with the Free Enterprise Project and Project 21.

“It carries weight because it has always demanded something more: a connection of allegiance, domicile, and commitment to the principles that define this exceptional nation. This week’s majority opinion forgets that distinction at our peril,” he writes about the U.S. Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship decision.

In a commentary published at The Washington Examiner, Curtis elaborates:

The irony is stark and painful. The Fourteenth Amendment was forged to prevent this country from denying citizenship to people deeply rooted here: black Americans whose families had been in this land for generations. Today’s ruling risks the opposite distortion: extending the highest privilege of American membership to those whose only connection may be a brief, even unlawful, presence. Citizenship becomes something almost transactional, granted with little regard for the reciprocal duties of allegiance and integration that have always defined membership in our political community. That cheapens what generations of citizens, including my own forebears who fought for equal citizenship under law, struggled to secure and preserve.

Read Curtis’s entire commentary below.

The Supreme Court decision in Trump v. Barbara does more than uphold a broad view of birthright citizenship. It reads into the Fourteenth Amendment a sweeping right for foreign nationals that the text, history, and purpose of that provision never supported. In the process, the majority transforms a targeted constitutional fix for one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s story into something far cheaper and less meaningful than the framers of the amendment intended.

The citizenship clause was never meant to function as a weekend pass or an overnight guarantee. It was a direct response to the moral and legal catastrophe of Dred Scott v. Sandford. That 1857 ruling declared that black people — whether enslaved or free — could never be citizens of the United States. The Reconstruction Congress responded with the Civil Rights Act of 1866 and then the Fourteenth Amendment to overrule that abomination and to secure citizenship for freed slaves and their descendants.

These were people born and domiciled here, who owed their primary allegiance to this country and had no other homeland. They had fought and bled in its wars and built its economy under the lash. The amendment ensured they could not be stripped of the dignity of citizenship on account of race or ancestry.

The Supreme Court majority now stretches that remedial provision far beyond its original bounds. It effectively grants automatic citizenship to children born to parents who are here unlawfully or only temporarily — individuals who, by definition, retain primary allegiance to another sovereign and lack the complete jurisdiction and domicile that the clause’s drafters understood as essential. Sen. Lyman Trumbull, a key architect of the provision, made clear during debate that the language would exclude the children of “persons temporarily resident” here, “whom we would have no right to make citizens.” This week’s majority opinion largely waves this history aside in favor of a more universal jus soli reading that the ratifiers did not embrace.

Justice Clarence Thomas’s dissent, joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch, gets this history right. Thomas demonstrates with painstaking care that “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” meant full and complete jurisdiction — tied to domicile and primary allegiance — not mere physical presence on American soil. Temporary visitors and those present unlawfully owe only local and temporary allegiance. Their children, under the original public meaning, do not automatically become citizens. United States v. Wong Kim Ark (1898), the precedent the majority heavily leans on, involved parents who has been lawfully domiciled in the U.S. for years. It does not control the very different question of children born to nondomiciled foreign nationals. Thomas rightly refuses to let modern policy preferences or a selective reading of common-law tradition rewrite the amendment’s focused remedial purpose.

The irony is stark and painful. The Fourteenth Amendment was forged to prevent this country from denying citizenship to people deeply rooted here: black Americans whose families had been in this land for generations. Today’s ruling risks the opposite distortion: extending the highest privilege of American membership to those whose only connection may be a brief, even unlawful, presence. Citizenship becomes something almost transactional, granted with little regard for the reciprocal duties of allegiance and integration that have always defined membership in our political community. That cheapens what generations of citizens, including my own forebears who fought for equal citizenship under law, struggled to secure and preserve.

I have spent my career in law enforcement and public service defending the rule of law and the constitutional order. As Indiana’s attorney general, I argued before the Supreme Court to uphold commonsense measures such as voter ID — precisely because the Constitution’s promises are not self-executing and must be protected against dilution or distortion. Once again, I find myself aligned with Thomas in insisting that the Fourteenth Amendment be read for what it was: a solemn promise to secure equal citizenship for those who truly belonged to this republic, not an invitation to redefine belonging downward for the convenience of contemporary immigration policy.

The majority’s approach invites serious practical consequences. It incentivizes birth tourism and undermines the sovereign authority of the U.S. to regulate its own membership. It risks creating divided allegiances at the very moment when clarity about who we are as a people matters most. And it does so by judicial fiat rather than through the democratic process the Constitution reserves for such fundamental questions.

Congress retains the authority, and the responsibility, to clarify the limits of birthright citizenship consistent with the amendment’s original meaning. The court’s decision this week does not and cannot foreclose that legislative role. But the judiciary’s duty is to interpret the Constitution as written and understood by those who ratified it, not to expand it to encompass results the text and history do not support.

American citizenship has never been — and must never become — a trivial thing granted by the accident of geography alone. It carries weight because it has always demanded something more: a connection of allegiance, domicile, and commitment to the principles that define this exceptional nation. This week’s majority opinion forgets that distinction at our peril. Thomas did not. Neither should we.

Curtis Hill is senior adviser to the Free Enterprise Project of the National Center for Public Policy Research, a Project 21 ambassador and a former Indiana attorney general. This first appeared in The Washington Examiner.