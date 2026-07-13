Black Conservatives Remember Sen. Lindsey Graham

The sudden death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has sent shockwaves through America, including the Project 21 black leadership network. Several Project 21 ambassadors are reflecting on the legacy of the conservative leader.

Horace Cooper, Project 21 Chairman:

Senator Lindsey Graham’s legacy in Congress is of a man fully committed to American conservatism, marked by a commitment to promoting judicial originalists and national defense. Over a legislative career spanning three decades, he remained deeply dedicated to the advancement of traditional conservative principles. Beyond the headlines and high-stakes legislative battles, those who crossed paths with him often encountered a personal warmth that contrasted with the sharp partisanship of modern Washington. I experienced this firsthand during a chance meeting in the Fox News green room. When I asked if he wanted a bottle of water, he readily accepted. However, upon opening the refrigerator, it turned out there was only a single bottle left. Rather than taking it, Senator Graham insisted that I have it instead. It was a small but telling moment that revealed a genuinely friendly, polite, and unpretentious side to a man who spent decades in the upper echelons of power. Perhaps the most enduring pillar of Senator Graham’s conservative legacy is his profound impact on the American legal system. As Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he served as a central architect in reshaping the federal bench. Graham steered the contentious and historic confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. His resolute defense of conservative judicial philosophy during these pivotal moments cemented a conservative majority on the high court, a structural shift influencing constitutional law for a generation. Rooted in his 33-year background in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserve, Graham was also recognized as one of the most vocal proponents of a strong national defense. He championed a traditional “peace-through-strength” doctrine, believing active American leadership abroad was vital to national security. Graham advocated for robust military funding, international alliances like NATO and unyielding support for key global allies. While fundamentally a Reagan-style conservative who fought for lower taxes, Graham possessed an institutional style that favored coalition-building over total legislative gridlock. He routinely collaborated across the aisle on complex issues like immigration and criminal justice reform. Ultimately, Lindsey Graham’s legacy is tied to his ability to navigate changing political tides while leaving an indelible mark on the federal judiciary and American military readiness.

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Project 21 Ambassador:

I had the privilege of meeting Senator Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, and I found him to be gracious, approachable and generous with his time. Throughout his years of public service, he demonstrated steadfast loyalty to those he served alongside, and remained committed to the principles he believed in. As a fellow Christian, I appreciated his public acknowledgment of faith and his unwavering support for America’s allies, particularly Israel. Loyalty is a central theme in my book, “All the President’s Men,” and Senator Graham embodied that quality through decades of faithful service. His legacy is one of dedication, conviction and enduring commitment to his country. He will be remembered and greatly missed.

Christopher Arps, Project 21 Ambassador:

The loss of Senator Graham is huge loss for the Senate. He was a champion for the idea that America should be a world leader and not fall into isolationism. Senator Graham was elected to the Senate the same year (2002) as my former boss, former Senator Jim Talent, and I’ve been following his amazing career ever since. I had the honor of meeting him on several occasions, and he had the same down-to-earth, affable persona you often saw on television. My sincerest condolences go to his family, his congressional colleagues and to the people of the great state of South Carolina.

Terris E. Todd, Project 21 Director of Coalitions and Outreach:

Senator Lindsey Graham was a true patriot who served our nation honorably for decades. He was known as a great man of faith and conviction, and someone who worked to bring people together around the common goal of making America and the world a better place for us all. His leadership and conservative approach to national and foreign policy are not only greatly appreciated but should also be modeled for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with Senator Graham’s family and all who were blessed to know such a great man. We thank God for his life and testimony.

Emery McClendon, Project 21 Ambassador:

As a fellow Air Force veteran and a veteran of the Indiana Air National Guard, I salute U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham for his 33 years of military service. Senator Graham also had a long career in government service as a longtime proponent of national defense. He was a leading conservative in reforming our nation’s spending and reforming entitlements, and he believed in limited government. He leaves a distinguished conservative record in Congress that many of his colleagues will miss. I had the pleasure of meeting with him as a senator. He was very attentive. My condolences go out to his family and friends.

Dr. Ronald Gates, Sr., Project 21 Ambassador:

Today we pause with profound sadness and heartfelt gratitude to honor the life and legacy of United States Senator Lindsey Graham, a devoted son of South Carolina and a faithful servant of the American people. Born into a hardworking, blue-collar family in central South Carolina, he never forgot the community that raised him or the values of faith, perseverance, responsibility and service that shaped his life. After losing both parents within fifteen months, Lindsey Graham demonstrated extraordinary love and maturity by becoming the legal guardian of his young sister, Darline, and later adopting her so she could receive military benefits. He was not only her older brother but also became a fatherly protector, provider, encourager and source of strength during one of the most difficult seasons of their lives. Senator Graham served our nation in uniform for thirty-three years, retiring as a colonel after faithfully serving in the United States Air Force, the South Carolina Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve. As a member of Congress, he became a strong advocate for America’s military personnel, a champion of national defense and a determined voice for protecting the United States against terrorism and foreign threats. He stood courageously with the nation of Israel, supported President Donald J. Trump and consistently defended the principles, alliances and Throughout his long career, Senator Graham was respected as a conservative problem-solver who understood that leadership sometimes requires courage, conviction, cooperation and a willingness to confront the most difficult issues facing our nation. Although he walked through the halls of power, he remained deeply connected to South Carolina, his family, his Christian faith and the ordinary citizens whom he was privileged to represent. May Senator Lindsey Graham’s legacy of sacrificial love, patriotic service, steadfast leadership and devotion to God and country continue to inspire generations, and may the Lord comfort his family, friends and colleagues and the people of South Carolina during this season of bereavement.

Bishop Garland Hunt, Project 21 Ambassador: