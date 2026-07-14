Corporations Cling to COVID-Era Virtual Meetings to Avoid Shareholder Scrutiny; Activist Investors Demand Change

Washington, D.C. — A new petition submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission demands that the SEC issue guidance to publicly traded companies regarding the widespread abuse of virtual shareholder meetings.

The petition, submitted by the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project, asks the SEC “to take action as soon as possible under its existing regulatory powers to remedy this situation so that the 2026-2027 annual meeting season does not become another year of management wrongfully, if not shamefully, ducking interaction with shareholders.”

FEP Executive Director Steve Milloy writes:

[T]he Commission — a free market-oriented one, at that — ironically is both passively allowing and actively working to lock in the gains of anti-free enterprise activists. Our immediate concern is the Commission’s passivity with respect to the deterioration of annual shareholder meetings. Since the COVID-19 era, many U.S. companies have been holding truncated and perfunctory shareholder meetings exclusively online. These brief virtual meetings deprive shareholders of their rights, as permitted by state law, to interface directly and meaningfully with corporate management at annual meetings. While virtual shareholder meetings may have made sense during the pandemic, the pandemic is over. Yet the virtual “shareholder meetings” continue…. Our request is simple and essential: Companies should return to in-person meetings and also allow shareholders to attend virtually, including a live video feed of the meeting.

This is the third petition FEP has submitted to the SEC this summer. The first requested that companies doing business in China disclose supply-chain risks associated with a potential abrupt break in U.S.-China relations, and the second requested that the SEC issue guidance to publicly traded financial institutions regarding disclosure of risks arising from race-based lending, investment and credit programs.

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The National Center for Public Policy Research, founded in 1982, is a nonpartisan, free-market, independent conservative think tank. Contributions are tax-deductible and may be earmarked for the Free Enterprise Project. Sign up for email updates here.

The Free Enterprise Project, the original and premier opponent of the woke takeover of American corporate life, aims to push corporations to respect their fiduciary obligations and to stay out of political and social engineering.

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