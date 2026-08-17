April Chapman: White Guilt Is Dead — and We Killed It

“White guilt is dead,” declares Project 21 Ambassador April Chapman in a Washington Examiner commentary examining the controversy surrounding Nolan Wells and Ben Crump.

“While Americans still care about injustice, there is a refusal to confuse guilt with skin color. The racial-grievance industry can still ask questions. It simply may no longer enjoy immunity from answering them.”

Read April’s commentary in full below.

For more than a decade, America’s racial grievance industry has enjoyed the extraordinary privilege of having its accusations travel at the speed of social media. Before the facts can emerge, activists assign racial motives, media personalities identify villains, and online agitators assemble the mob. Private citizens can suddenly find their photographs, families, workplaces, and telephone numbers dragged into a national morality play in which their guilt has already been decided.

The controversy surrounding the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells may signal a turning point.

Wells’s family deserves truthful answers about what happened after he remained on Mississippi’s Horn Island during a July Fourth outing. An open investigation should be thorough and transparent.

Compassion for Nolan’s parents, however, does not require the public condemnation of somebody else’s children.

Several young people associated with that outing say they have been wrongly portrayed online, subjected to harassment, and blamed for Wells’ death before authorities have publicly established how he died. Three of them have launched a legal fund to defend themselves and potentially pursue defamation claims.

So far, at least two individuals have reportedly been criminally charged over threats directed at Mississippi officials or people connected to the case. Those charges do not establish who is responsible for the rhetoric surrounding Wells’ death, but they demonstrate that online racial agitation does not always remain online.

Ben Crump, the man whom Al Sharpton described as the de facto attorney general of Black America, is also exploiting the situation. Crump has become one of the country’s most recognizable civil rights attorneys by entering emotionally charged cases involving black Americans. His prominence gives his words an enormous influence. With that influence should come an equally serious obligation to verify information before amplifying suspicions involving identifiable private citizens.

During an interview with Jason Whitlock, investigative journalist Sarah Fields alleged that an older pool-party photograph was circulated as though it was connected to the period after Wells disappeared. Fields said Crump amplified the photograph, helping to expose the people pictured in it to public suspicion, even though the image’s context had allegedly been misrepresented.

These claims have not been adjudicated, and Crump denies exploiting the Wells case. Nevertheless, the father of one of the young men associated with the outing, Ben Hudson, has publicly announced his family’s intention to sue Crump for defamation. Hudson alleges that Crump pursued a false narrative that exposed his family to condemnation and threats.

During a recent National Urban League event, Crump characterized the threatened lawsuit as a distraction from the effort to determine what happened to Wells. These disputes should be resolved through evidence, not hashtags, racial assumptions, or cable-news theatrics.

For years, “we are only asking questions” has functioned as the grievance industry’s favorite escape hatch. But there is a difference between seeking information and embedding an accusation inside a question. When photographs are circulated without proper context and identifiable people are publicly associated with suggestions of murder or racial violence, the damage cannot simply be dismissed as curiosity. You cannot light a rhetorical match, toss it into a crowd, and disclaim responsibility for the fire because you never explicitly told anyone to burn something down.

If civil complaints are filed and survive preliminary challenges, discovery could prove more significant than any eventual verdict. Sworn testimony, internal communications, timelines, and documentation could reveal what public figures knew when they made or amplified claims. Litigation would also test whether carefully qualified language can nevertheless create a defamatory implication.

The importance of this moment extends beyond Crump or one unresolved death. The racial-grievance industry has prospered because the social cost of resisting it was often higher than the cost of surrendering. White Americans were expected to apologize first, remain silent second, and hope the mob eventually moved on. Some families are now rejecting that ritual. They are standing for freedom, no longer allowing the prevailing narrative of the day to pound them into silence at the risk of being called racist. They are not fighting back because the truth belongs to white people. They are fighting because truth belongs to God, and justice requires one standard for everyone. The answer to anti-white racial presumption is not a competing white grievance movement. It is the restoration of individual evidence, equal justice, and moral courage.

White guilt is dead. While Americans still care about injustice, there is a refusal to confuse guilt with skin color. The racial-grievance industry can still ask questions. It simply may no longer enjoy immunity from answering them.

April Chapman is a Project 21 Ambassador with the National Center for Public Policy Research and host of the “Unshakable” Podcast. This first appeared at the Washington Examiner.