03 Sep 2026 FEP Sounds the Alarm: “We View the SEC’s Action as Locking in the Left’s Gains”
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is stepping back from the shareholder proposal process, and our Free Enterprise Project (FEP) warns that the change could stifle efforts on the right to bring corporations back to neutral.
FEP Executive Director Steve Milloy told the Financial Times’ “Agenda” publication that the decision effectively “locks in the left’s gains” after years of progressive groups using shareholder proposals to advance social and political agendas.
In an article entitled “‘A Lot More G’ — What to Expect Under the SEC’s New No-Action Policy,” Nick Muscavage writes:
The National Center for Public Policy Research, a right-leaning group that has filed shareholder proposals seeking assessments on diversity, equity and inclusion and climate policies, said it was disappointed with the SEC’s policy change.
The SEC’s new policy of taking no action on no-action requests was driven by left-leaning groups’ attempts at “hijacking corporations to advance [their] social and political agenda,” according to Steve Milloy, executive director of the NCPPR’s Free Enterprise Project. Shareholder proposals were central to that, he added.
“We view the SEC’s action as locking in the left’s gains,” he said. “Quite an ironic move from a purportedly free-market group of SEC commissioners.”
Companies will now be able to exclude virtually any proposal from their proxy materials with no fear of an enforcement action from the SEC, and only shareholders that can afford going to court will challenge the denial, Milloy said.
“Litigation is always a possibility” if the NCPPR feels that one of its proposals was wrongfully excluded, he said.