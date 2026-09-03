FEP Sounds the Alarm: “We View the SEC’s Action as Locking in the Left’s Gains”

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is stepping back from the shareholder proposal process, and our Free Enterprise Project (FEP) warns that the change could stifle efforts on the right to bring corporations back to neutral.

FEP Executive Director Steve Milloy told the Financial Times’ “Agenda” publication that the decision effectively “locks in the left’s gains” after years of progressive groups using shareholder proposals to advance social and political agendas.

In an article entitled “‘A Lot More G’ — What to Expect Under the SEC’s New No-Action Policy,” Nick Muscavage writes: