25 Years After 9/11, Black Conservatives Warn: Don’t Let America Forget

Twenty-five years after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, a generation of Americans is coming of age without a living memory of that terrible day. For those who remember, the images, the loss and the extraordinary courage that followed remain impossible to forget. For those who do not, the challenge is ensuring that the lessons of 9/11 are not lost to time, politics or revisionism.

What should young Americans—particularly those being taught in classrooms where America’s history, institutions and founding ideals are often viewed through a deeply critical lens—understand about September 11 and the country that emerged from it?

We asked ambassadors with Project 21, the National Center for Public Policy Research’s black leadership network, to share their thoughts.

Project 21 Ambassador Craig DeLuz:

Twenty-five years ago, men who hated everything America stands for flew airplanes into buildings to prove it; today, New York’s own mayor, Zohran Mamdani, couldn’t bring himself to condemn “globalize the intifada.” That isn’t progress. It’s amnesia dressed up as sophistication. To the young Americans taught that the flag is an apology and the Founders are defendants, I’d say this: The people who called this country oppressive did so while enjoying a freedom that exists almost nowhere else on earth, describing a country they had never had to live without. Ideas have consequences, but they also have track records. Ask why millions still line up to get in, and almost no one lines up to get out. You were told to question everything; start with what you were taught.

Project 21 Ambassador Marie Fischer:

We are in a sad state of affairs when the son of a man who said America “deserved” 9/11 now governs the city most directly scarred by those cowardly terrorist attacks. To young Americans: Question everything—not to become cynical, but to become informed. Ask who is shaping the story you are being told, seek out primary sources, read widely, listen to people outside your circle and reach your own conclusions rather than accepting whatever is fed to you. Travel, too—across the country and, if you can, around the world. Step outside your personal bubble and your social-media bubble. Real life is larger, more complicated and more human than an algorithm or a classroom can show you. As Auntie Mame put it: “Life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death!”

Project 21 Ambassador Will Archer:

As someone who began my ministry in the crucible of New York City, I learned early on that America’s freedoms are bought with a heavy price and guarded by divine providence. As 2 Kings 6:17 reminds us, when the servant’s eyes were opened, he saw that “the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire all around”—a divine reminder that the forces of truth, liberty and faith vastly outnumber those who wish to tear them down. Today’s young Americans, too often fed a diet of revisionist disdain by progressive academics, must heed Thomas Sowell’s warning against those who manipulate politics over principle, and embrace Condoleezza Rice’s conviction that our foundational freedoms are universal aspirations worth defending. It is time for a spiritual and patriotic awakening to open our eyes, cast off the apathy of cultural decay and boldly reclaim the Republic, anchored in the unwavering belief that our greatest days—and Even Greater Things—are still ahead of us.

Project 21 Ambassador April Chapman:

As a native New Yorker, I still look at the skyline and feel the absence of the Twin Towers. For me, that empty space represents more than what we lost on September 11, 2001. It marks a flash point in American history—the last time I can remember our nation standing together around a shared identity. In the days after 9/11, nobody cared whether you were Republican or Democrat, black or white, rich or poor. We were Americans. We understood that something greater than our differences bound us together. Twenty-five years later, the threat to our nation does not always arrive on airplanes. There are ideologies determined to weaken America from within—to convince us to despise our history, reject our founding principles, and abandon the very identity that once united us. As we remember those we lost, we should also remember what we discovered about ourselves: America is worth defending. Our Republic is worth preserving. And it is time for Americans to once again hold fast to what unites us and refuse to surrender our country without a fight.

Project 21 Ambassador Jovani Patterson:

Realizing the real threats to our nation starts with valuing the country we are called to protect. I was in 10th grade when the events of 9/11 occurred, and I remember how the phrase “Never Forget” immediately fostered a spirit of unity and an appreciation for our nation’s freedoms. Today, however, many young people are being taught a narrative of disdain for their own country rather than one of recognition and gratitude. This environment of contempt emboldens those who seek to destroy our nation by making their efforts feel almost welcome. We must remind the next generation to fight for something rather than against it, and to always seek the truth no matter where it leads. Most importantly, young Americans should always be wary of those who tell them how to think and feel instead of allowing them to develop their own conclusions.

Project 21 Ambassador Dr. Linda Lee Tarver:

To young Americans: Remember 9/11—and remember just how precious America is. Twenty-five years ago, radical Islamist terrorists attacked our nation to strike fear into the American people and assault a nation built on liberty, religious freedom, self-government and the God-given dignity of every human being. If you have been taught only to apologize for America, learn her history for yourself: On 9/11, America was refined in the fires—at the Twin Towers, at the Pentagon and in a field in Pennsylvania—and, as Zechariah 13:9 reminds us, the fire tests, refines and reveals what is precious. America is not perfect, but she is worth preserving, worth defending and worth passing on—so never surrender through liberal ideology and ignorance what others died defending.

Project 21 Ambassador Brandon Brice:

September 11 is a day that is bigger than any politician, political party, religion or ideology. It is about remembering the 3,000 people who lost their lives, honoring first responders who ran towards the end of their lives and recognizing the families and survivors who continue to carry the consequences 25 years later. As someone who experienced that day from my dorm room at Howard University, I know how deeply September 11 is etched into the memories of an entire generation. As Mayor of New York City, Mamdani has a responsibility to represent all New Yorkers, including those who may strongly oppose him. On 9/11, the focus should not be on his political or personal beliefs, but on reflecting how New Yorkers and the world can better. Friday should be about honoring the victims and their families, remembering the first responders who answered the call and reflecting on the day the Big Apple came together in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks. Leadership requires putting differences aside and doing what’s best for all. September 11 is one of those moments. If I were the Mayor’s press secretary, my message for Friday would be simple: tolerance, acceptance, unity and remembrance. September 11 belongs to the victims, their families, the first responders and all those whose lives were forever changed by that tragedy—not to any political ideology. On Friday, the mayor should put the victims’ legacy at the center of the world’s attention and honor the unity that brought New York and the nation together in the aftermath.

Project 21 Ambassador Kendall Qualls:

Why was the United States attacked on September 11th? We were not at war with any nation. We were not trading missile strikes with a foreign capital. We did not have a massive occupying army stretched across the Middle East. Outside of Israel, the United States is the only nation that places the Ten Commandments in a position of national prominence. Carved into the walls of the U.S. Supreme Court, Moses stands holding the tablets of the law—a powerful symbol overlooking the very place where America’s highest laws are interpreted. That is not decoration. It is a confession. Despite the naysayers, the United States and our founding documents were inspired by the God of the Bible. The Declaration of Independence does not begin with a committee. It begins with a Creator who endowed us with unalienable rights. Whoever stands up for truth, righteousness and justice—whether a person or a nation—will be attacked, directly or indirectly. Even when you are not guilty of the crimes your enemies invent, they will come for you because you block their path. Al-Qaeda’s own words confirm it. They hated our presence near their holy places. They hated our alliance with Israel. They hated our culture. They did not attack us because we were at war. They attacked us because of who we are.

Project 21 Ambassador Emery McClendon:

It’s been 25 years since the horrific attacks of 9/11 on American soil by violent terrorists. Since that event, our citizens have been slowly led to forget the impact that the attacks had on our sovereignty. Our children have been indoctrinated with false theories about the event or not taught about that particular topic at all. Many have been told that it’s our fault that we suffered such a horrific terror attack. Sadly, the downplaying of this horrific day has allowed many Americans to lose sight of the threat posed by radical Islamist ideology and its conflict with our constitutional values. We have seen entire communities transformed, while a growing number of Muslim Americans are being elected to positions of leadership at the local, state and federal levels. They are replacing traditional American values and culture with their own culture and laws. We must remain vigilant to ensure that no ideology displaces the Constitution, the rule of law or the traditional American values that have held our nation together. We must revive the spirit of patriotism and the hope that made America great. America is still the last beacon of hope for the world. Our children need to be taught the truth if America is to survive.

Project 21 Ambassador Bishop John T. Coats, II:

As we mark the 25th anniversary of September 11, we must remember that America’s freedoms were purchased at great cost and must never be treated with contempt. I reject socialism and every ideology that weakens individual liberty, religious freedom, free enterprise, personal responsibility and our constitutional order. Our classrooms should teach students to examine America honestly, including her failures, while also understanding the extraordinary principles that have made this nation a beacon of freedom and opportunity. Patriotism does not require blindness, but it does require gratitude, courage and a willingness to defend the liberties generations before us sacrificed to preserve.

Project 21 Ambassador Richard Holt:

We can criticize Mayor Mamdami’s distaste for American values all we want, but the fact is he won an election with popular support. He’s just a reflection of the shifting values of the people of New York, who have turned their back on the core of what made us great and embraced a form of radical socialism only seen in the streets of Beijing. The CCP’s foothold is a danger to global freedom, and as we gear up for a new cold war, we must recognize that it starts at the ballot box in elections around the country. This year’s 9/11 happens not with towers exploding, but with Socialist Democrat victories on election days around the country.

Project 21 Ambassador Linda Bentley: