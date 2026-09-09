China-Made Equipment in the U.S. Grid? National Center Demands Corporate Answers

Washington, D.C. — The National Center for Public Policy Research is pressing major banks and utilities for answers about their exposure to Communist China-made equipment in the U.S. electric grid following President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency over foreign threats to the nation’s bulk-power system.

Through its shareholder advocacy arm, the Free Enterprise Project (FEP), the National Center is sending letters to companies that may be involved in the purchase, financing, use or replacement of foreign-made bulk-power equipment, asking them to explain how they intend to comply with the President’s August 26 Executive Order.

The order identifies foreign-produced bulk-power equipment as a potential national security and supply-chain vulnerability and directs the federal government to identify, isolate, monitor or replace equipment that poses unacceptable risks.

“The President has declared a national emergency. Corporate America needs to explain what it is doing about it,” said FEP Executive Director Steve Milloy. “Banks and utilities cannot afford to wait until a national-security vulnerability becomes a national-security crisis.”

The National Center is requesting that each company share the letter with its board of directors and provide a response within 30 days outlining its plans to address the risks identified by the Executive Order.

The shareholder initiative follows a June petition by the National Center to the Securities and Exchange Commission urging guidance requiring publicly traded companies to disclose material risks associated with supply-chain dependence on Communist China.

About

The National Center for Public Policy Research, founded in 1982, is a nonpartisan, free-market, independent conservative think tank. Contributions are tax-deductible and may be earmarked for the Free Enterprise Project. Sign up for email updates here.

The Free Enterprise Project, the original and premier opponent of the woke takeover of American corporate life, aims to push corporations to respect their fiduciary obligations and to stay out of political and social engineering.

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