Curtis Hill: The Seeds of Corporate Politicization Have Already Been Planted

“We live in the world the left created—one in which corporations were turned into instruments of political and cultural power. Until those instruments are fully restored to their rightful owners and purpose, the tools of accountability must remain available to those who still believe corporations exist to serve shareholders, not ideological agendas,” writes former Indiana Attorney General Curtis T. Hill, Jr., who now serves with the Free Enterprise Project and Project 21.

In a commentary published at RealClearMarkets, Curtis addresses the misguided proposal by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to extricate itself from shareholder proposal oversight:

For more than a decade, progressive activists have used the very shareholder-proposal process now under review to embed climate mandates, diversity-equity-and-inclusion bureaucracies, viewpoint discrimination, and political advocacy deep inside boardrooms and C-suites…. Now, after that capture has occurred, the sudden shift to a “neutral” regime risks freezing the status quo rather than restoring true neutrality. When the low-cost tool that free-enterprise shareholders have begun using to challenge residual DEI programs, audit political bias, and demand focus on fiduciary duty is removed or heavily restricted, the prior politicization is not reversed. It is locked in. What presents itself as even-handedness becomes, in practice, a one-way ratchet: Progressive gains remain institutionalized while the corrective mechanism is dismantled.

Read Curtis’s entire commentary below.

The Securities and Exchange Commission under Chairman Paul Atkins is right to insist that corporate annual meetings return to their proper purpose: the business of business. Shareholder proposals should not serve as a permanent political soapbox. In a healthy system, management’s duty is to create long-term value for the owners of the company, not to advance the latest ideological fashion. A neutral process that keeps politics out of the proxy is, in principle, a worthy goal.

But principles do not erase history. And history shows that the left has already politicized America’s largest corporations to an extraordinary degree. For more than a decade, progressive activists have used the very shareholder-proposal process now under review to embed climate mandates, diversity-equity-and-inclusion bureaucracies, viewpoint discrimination, and political advocacy deep inside boardrooms and C-suites. Those efforts succeeded. Policies were written. Metrics were adopted. Personnel were hired. Culture was reshaped. The seeds of institutional capture were planted, watered, and allowed to take root. The 2021 Engine No. 1 proxy campaign that ousted Exxon directors over politicized climate strategy stands as an example of how effectively the process was weaponized by progressive shareholder pressure.

Now, after that capture has occurred, the sudden shift to a “neutral” regime risks freezing the status quo rather than restoring true neutrality. When the low-cost tool that free-enterprise shareholders have begun using to challenge residual DEI programs, audit political bias, and demand focus on fiduciary duty is removed or heavily restricted, the prior politicization is not reversed. It is locked in. What presents itself as even-handedness becomes, in practice, a one-way ratchet: Progressive gains remain institutionalized while the corrective mechanism is dismantled.

This is not abstract theory. We have watched companies quiet their public language on DEI and ESG under political pressure while retaining the underlying structures. Board oversight committees for diversity matters persist. Supplier diversity preferences remain in place. Internal metrics and training programs continue under new branding. Rebranding is not renunciation. Temporary silence is not permanent reform. The moment the political winds shift, those same structures stand ready to be reactivated. That is how institutional capture works.

Free-enterprise activists have shown that the same process can be used for accountability rather than ideology. The Free Enterprise Project and allied shareholders have influenced policy clarifications and withdrawals at companies including Prudential, Eli Lilly, and others that had adopted expansive DEI frameworks. These were not symbolic gestures. They forced management to confront whether race- and ideology-based preferences advanced shareholder value or exposed the company to legal and reputational risk. That corrective work remains unfinished.

A genuinely neutral system would have prevented the original politicization. Having failed to do so, it cannot now pretend that ending the game after one side has already scored is fairness.

In a perfect world, shareholder activism beyond the narrow demands of profitability and accountability would be unnecessary. We do not live in that world. We live in the world the left created—one in which corporations were turned into instruments of political and cultural power. Until those instruments are fully restored to their rightful owners and purpose, the tools of accountability must remain available to those who still believe corporations exist to serve shareholders, not ideological agendas.

The SEC’s desire to depoliticize the proxy process is understandable. But timing and residual reality matter. If the Commission proceeds without fully reckoning with the seeds already planted, it will not achieve neutrality. It will achieve permanence—for the very politicization it claims to reject.

America’s capital markets remain the envy of the world because they are grounded in property rights, fiduciary duty, and the pursuit of value. Those foundations are worth defending. They will not defend themselves.

Curtis Hill is Senior Advisor to the Free Enterprise Project of the National Center for Public Policy Research, a Project 21 ambassador, and former Indiana Attorney General. This first appeared at RealClearMarkets.