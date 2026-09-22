Curtis Hill: Black Americans Must Reject Socialism

“Socialism fails Black Americans, just as it fails all who must ultimately live with its consequences,” writes former Indiana Attorney General Curtis T. Hill, Jr., who now serves with the Free Enterprise Project and Project 21.

In a commentary syndicated through InsideSources, Curtis argues that while black communities are increasingly being targeted with socialist propaganda, they have perhaps more reason than anyone to recognize where that path can lead—and the human costs it can impose:

Concentrated government control is nothing new to Black neighborhoods. Public housing has warehoused poverty. Failing schools have passed children along without teaching them. Social agencies have treated residents as clients instead of owners. More of that is not justice; it is dependence with a new slogan.

Read Curtis’s entire commentary below.

Some Black communities are being marketed socialism as a path to economic empowerment, with politicians and activists promising that government can deliver what the private sector and individual initiative supposedly cannot.

This promise is nothing new, and nothing uniquely empowering. Socialism fails Black Americans, just as it fails all who must ultimately live with its consequences.

The real purpose of the socialist pitch in Black communities is equally familiar. A Black community persuaded that it needs still more government is a Black community that can be delivered as a voting bloc. This is not an economic development strategy; it is a progressive campaign strategy.

Too many people believe they will be satisfied once government draws the limits on rent, grocery prices, wages, and on who may operate a store on the corner. They imagine the state as a benevolent parent with unlimited means. They never ask what happens when the government runs out of other people’s money, or when the people doing the work stop producing because the reward for doing the work has been taken from them.

Economist Thomas Sowell asked these questions after spending more than a decade as a committed Marxist. Growing up amid poverty in Harlem, Marxist theory initially seemed to offer an explanation. When Sowell began examining the facts, the theory collapsed.

A summer inside the federal government showed him that officials had no special wisdom. The data did not match the doctrine. He left socialism because it did not work.

Socialism destroys incentive. When extra effort is not rewarded, there will be no extra effort, and production falls. When taxpayers absorb losses, those losses and waste continue. When prices are politically manipulated, shelves sit empty. The people with the least private cushion feel it first.

East Berlin and West Berlin shared the same people, the same language and the same history, but one side was poorer, shabbier and less free. The wall was not built to keep Western capitalists out. It was built to keep Eastern workers in.

Cuba promised social justice and material equality. Early gains in literacy and health gave way to ration books, chronic shortages and an economy unable to provide for its people. Racial gaps reappeared as those with connections pulled ahead.

Venezuela sat on oil wealth and still produced hunger, hyperinflation and an exodus.

These were failures of a system that severs work from reward.

American history tells a similar story in Black communities. From the 1940s through the mid-1960s, Black poverty fell sharply as legal barriers gave way and a growing economy created more opportunities for those willing to work. Married Black couples today have household incomes that compare favorably with those of other groups. What has not recovered is the two-parent family. In the early 1960s, a clear majority of Black children were born to married parents. Today, married-couple families make up a minority of Black households.

Government transfers can ease the pinch for a month. However, they do not rebuild the family, schools and small businesses that raise living standards.

City-owned grocery stores will not do that work either. Five subsidized shops cannot repeal the laws of inventory, labor costs, theft and thin retail margins. Taxpayers will pay for the buildings and the discounts. Nearby local stores, often run by working families already living on slim profits and already accepting SNAP, will lose. The government will then spend even more public money to keep those private stores alive.

Concentrated government control is nothing new to Black neighborhoods. Public housing has warehoused poverty. Failing schools have passed children along without teaching them. Social agencies have treated residents as clients instead of owners. More of that is not justice; it is dependence with a new slogan.

Black Americans should reject socialism because the truth about it remains. Work, strong families, lawful order and the freedom to keep what we earn have driven progress for Americans of every background throughout history.

Government-controlled grocery aisles, restricted opportunity and political control over the economy produce the opposite. Socialism failed everywhere it has been tried, and there is no reason to believe the outcome will be different this time. The Black community should say so clearly, confidently and without apology.