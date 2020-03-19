Biblical Wisdom for Coping With COVID-19

Project 21 Co-Chairman Council Nedd II was booked on Pastor Greg Young’s syndicated “Chosen Generation” radio show to discuss the black leadership network’s public comments supporting reform of the National Environmental Policy Act. But the conversation could not avoid discussion about the effects of the coronavirus.

During the discussion, Council – the rector of St. Alban’s Anglican Church in State College, Pennsylvania – cited some biblical advice for living in the “new normal” of the pandemic.

Council cited chapter 22 of the Book of Matthew, in which Jesus provides two commands:

Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.

“We don’t want our neighbors to infect us,” Council said, “so we should not do anything careless to infect our neighbors.”

