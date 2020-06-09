Obama Could Have Been an Example, but Instead He Took Hope Away, Says Horace Cooper

In what Tucker Carlson called “about the best summation as I’ve heard,” Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper laid out how alleged “problem-solvers” can be blamed for the problems that are tearing at the very fibers of America.

On the Fox News Channel program “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Horace explained that black Americans had above-average levels of family stability, educational attainment and literacy just prior to the advent of social justice policies that were enacted to solve society’s problems. Yet these policies have largely made things worse.

Is that by design? Horace noted that worsening problems for black America benefits the problem-solvers:

We need victims. There is a class of Americans whose entire livelihood is based on the existence of victims…. There is a strong sentiment among the so-called problem-solving class to keep things as they are. We’ve spent $22 trillion, and all we’ve done is enriched the problem-solving class. And we’ve not done the basic kinds of things that would be good for Americans – black, white or brown.

Horace noted how his own upbringing helped him build morals and values as well as understand the need for a good education. But problem-solvers like Barack Obama – who was twice elected president – have “taken hope away” from too many people. He noted how Obama’s now downplays his own up-from-adversity success story:

We had a president, a black man, a man who came from circumstances of struggle, rose up and got to be president. He is an example of what’s possible in America. And instead of telling people that, he said, “America: It’s a place where you don’t have a chance.” He said, “you can try all you want but it’s not gonna work out for you.” And that has taken hope away.

“We pretend like what we see today is the way that it always been,” Horace said about those who prescribe to Black Lives Matter pessimism. “It’s just the way that it’s been since the problem-solvers have been in charge.”

Not surprisingly, Twitter blew up following Horace's appearance:

