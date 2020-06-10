Racial Profiling and Avoiding Misunderstandings: A Black Lawman’s Perspective

Around 30 years ago – when he was young(er) and still living in Washington, D.C. – Project 21 Co-Chairman Council Nedd II said he was pulled over by the police all the time. Not so much these days.

In an interview with former Trump Administration press secretary Sean Spicer on the Newsmax program “Spicer & Co.,” Council suggested that the profiling he experienced as a black driver back then was likely by officers who “just wanted to see who I was and send me on my way.” When Spicer asked Council about the race of the officers who stopped him, he noted it was not exclusively white officers: “It could have been any police officer.”

Today Council serves in law enforcement himself as a Pennsylvania state constable and has plenty of perspective to add to the issue of police-community relations.

The Newsmax segment – also featuring former Cincinnati mayor and Ohio state treasurer Ken Blackwell – brought up how many black parents have “the talk” with their children about how to act around police. Council, who comes from a family of police officers, said there is simple advice that he gives people of all races on how to interact with law enforcement to “let them know you are not a threat.” For motorists in particular, he said:

Keep your hands visible.

Do “absolutely nothing for them to be afraid of.”

Turn vehicle cabin lights on and open windows (especially if tinted).

Noting that President Donald Trump has met with law enforcement leaders about the recent rioting and protests against police, Spicer asked Council if the president should also meet with black leaders. Council suggested that will happen soon, saying: