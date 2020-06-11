Police Reform: Accessibility Breeds Civility

As a community organizer and “safety creator” in New Orleans, Project 21 member Nadra Enzi believes that an open line of communication between police and the communities they serve is an important way to keep tempers from blowing.

Project 21’s “Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America” has an entire section devoted to ways to improve police-community relations. These policy recommendations include “First Responder Sundays” hosted by churches, gun safety training offered to citizens by local police officers, and special training for police in knowing how to appropriately interact with people with developmental and mental challenges. The Blueprint also supports more body cameras and getting police out of regulatory enforcement.

Here is how Nadra, known as “Cap Black” in the Marginy district of the Big Easy, has seen New Orleans cops improve their standing with the public: