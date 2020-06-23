Antifa, the Radical Left and Racial Exploitation – A Zoom Event

Tonight, join Project 21 Co-Chairman Stacy Washington and small business owner AK Kamara in an online Zoom presentation entitled “Antifa and the Radical Left: Exploiting Black/White Relations to Make America Red All Over?”

Stacy and AK will be discussing how radical left-wing groups are using the race issue in their attempts to create a socialist society that would strip Americans of their freedoms – regardless of their skin color. They will focus on the environmental justice issue, and how race is used as a means of increasing the regulatory burden on all Americans.

The Zoom presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23 at 8pm Eastern Time.

Click here to register to participate in this free and informative event, which is hosted by the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT).