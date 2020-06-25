Black Opportunity Doesn’t Matter to Black Lives Matter

Amidst the accusations, assaults, destruction and overall mayhem of the recent Antifa and Black Lives Matter-related uprisings, there doesn’t seem to be a clear message about what protesters think is the answer to helping black Americans.

Certainly the destruction of memorials to women’s suffrage and a martyred abolitionist in Wisconsin doesn’t make black lives matter any more than they did when the memorials were whole. Nor will the creation of autonomous zones create any new liberties or lasting safety.

In an appearance on the Fox News Channel program “Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream,” Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper revealed a key tenet of the Civil Rights Movement that is sorely lacking in 2020’s radical activism: