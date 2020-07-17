Defunding Police Will Leave Streets “Littered With Dead Bodies”

Project 21 Co-Chairman Council Nedd II has the unique distinction of being both a bishop and a constable.

As he explained in an interview with the One America News network, he has been busy tending to his congregation to keep the faith in addition to patrolling the streets to keep the peace.

As such, he has keen insights on the recent unrest, how people are dealing with it and the potential carnage that would result from defunding police departments.

“As a clergyman, I don’t like a lot of the stuff I see,” he told OAN correspondent Stefan Kleinhenz. “All civility seems to be lost.”

And the problems of the COVID-19 pandemic have made things worse:

Usually in times of crisis, people turn to God. But most of the churches across the country were shut down during the pandemic and we’re just slowly now starting to reopen. So people don’t have the institution of church to fall back on like they normally would.

The tinderbox of the lockdown, set off by the horrible death of George Floyd while in police custody, led to nationwide rioting and calls to defund police departments. The latter movement seems to be gaining traction in liberal-led cities. This, Council said, could have deadly repercussions:

If police get defunded, literally the very next morning what we will see across this country in just about every urban city would be streets littered with dead bodies, with corpses and seriously injured people seeking help.

Noting that these demands appear to be championed by those who won’t have to suffer the results, he added:

We can’t eliminate the police. You’ve got these organized protests calling for all of these sorts of grand schemes across the country. But it’s not going to be played out in their communities. It’s going to be played out in inner city communities across the country with, again, seriously injured and dying people in the streets every morning.

Remarking that an analysis of the situation is “very simple to me,” Council explained that hobbling law enforcement officers is not something mainstream America wants to do: