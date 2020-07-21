“Black Lies Matter!”

“We love Horace Cooper!” exclaimed former Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka at the beginning of his recent interview with the Project 21 co-chairman on Gorka’s Salem national podcast. During the interview, he and Horace talked about the perils of mob rule and the particular threat coming from Black Lives Matter activists.

Asked by Gorka why it’s “always inadvisable to kneel to any mob,” Horace said:

We never, ever – in a republic – should let the mob rule. Our whole system is predicated on [that] we decided we’re going to trade one single executive – one unitary leader. And we said: But we’re but going to substitute [it with] a crowd. We’re going to disperse power. We’re going to make sure what we have is a democratic republic. We do have elections, but we have a representative system.

In showing how modern politics is posing a threat to America’s representative government, Horace pointed out how there is too much expectation of executive action to handle the current pandemic. “One of my big complaints about the COVID-19 response has been the failure of our leaders,” Horace said, “where we dispensed with the idea of the legislature responding.”

In explaining the failings of many state legislatures in their handling of COVID-19 policy, Horace added:

I’m told that the mask is essential. I’m told that closing down barber shops and other places is essential. If that’s true – if it is – then you’d be able to call a special session of the legislature and, in about 48 or 72 hours, get them to pass laws that the governor can sign… Here’s the truth. Were they to do that, it likely wouldn’t pass.

And when the legislatures have failed to do their part, and orders from a single executive have come at the expense of peoples’ rights and imperilment of the economy, the media covers for this lack of quality governing:

So Americans, as individuals, when they speak up and they complain, our friends in the media attack them. They criticize them. And yet they don’t answer the question: why haven’t these such unassailable ideas been presented to the legislature and given the power and force of legitimate law?

When the threat of COVID-19 began to ebb, an outburst of rioting – initially sparked by outrage over the death of George Floyd while in police custody – led to a rise in Black Lives Matter activism. Gorka asked: “Should we even be negotiating” with admitted Marxists of the Black Lives Matter group who have also publicly revealed that they want to dissolve the traditional family and other mainstays of the American republic?

“We shouldn’t,” Horace replied. He explained:

And even if they hadn’t come out and admitted their associations, their principles would belie the truth about who they are and what they stand for. I’ve opposed this organization for some time. I always say: black lies matter!

(When Horace made this pronouncement, Gorka interjected: “Wow!”)

What they say about America is very, very consequential. It’s false! It’s damning! But it’s very, very consequential.

Noting that radicals’ demands now go far beyond reforms to stop what happened to Floyd from happening again, Horace brought up how the Washington Redskins football team has bowed to pressure from the woke assault on American culture to “erase their name.”

Black Lives Matter hasn’t just poisoned the conversation with their lies about what they claim are disproportionate mistreatments of black Americans by law enforcement. Their lie has imbued so much of corporate America, so much of the rest of American society and the mainstream of society.

But Horace advises standing up to the assault. Showing that doing so is not necessarily a losing proposition, he noted that the Texas Rangers baseball team is refusing calls by the radicals that they change their name.

This segment of the interview is below. To see the other half of Horace's interview with Sebastian Gorka, click here.