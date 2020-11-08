Project 21 Cosponsors Black-Jewish Relations Discussion

Join Project 21 for an interactive online discussion aimed at reestablishing ties between black Americans and Jewish communities – a once strong and productive relationship that increased the freedoms and opportunities of both groups.

Moderated by Project 21 member Marie Fischer, “Black and Jewish Relations in America: How Do We Begin to Mend the Rift?” will be held via Zoom on Sunday, November 15 at 7:00pm Eastern. Registration information is available by clicking here.

Project 21 is cosponsoring the event with the JEXIT organization.

Marie describes her reasons for putting together this discussion:

As a woman who straddles the worlds of black and Jewish, I look with disappointment at the very fractured relationship between blacks and Jews in America. I sit and wonder: How did we get here? How do two groups that had a working relationship from the early to mid-20th century, now seem like a couple going through a vicious and contentious divorce? Putting blame on one another will not mend the rift, but coming together and truthfully communicating with each other will hopefully begin the healing. Both groups have faced – and continue to face – discrimination and hatred in some form. Personally belonging to both groups, I have dealt with both racism and anti-Semitism. In an ironic twist, I have dealt with more anti-Semitism because many do not expect me to be Jewish. And, yes, I have heard “you do not look Jewish” too many times to count!

This nonpartisan event is designed to be a discussion and not a presentation. All participants are welcome to engage in the conversation. Special guests already confirmed to participate include Reverend Dean Nelson of the Frederick Douglass Foundation, Rabbi Yaakov Menken of the Coalition of Jewish Values and JEXIT movement founder Michelle Terris.

Marie adds:

The upcoming discussion is something I’ve felt has been needed for some time. After this past year of rising anti-Semitism – 30 acts in the New York City metro area in a 30-day period in December and January, culminating in the death of four Jews – and the death of George Floyd while in police custody, Black Lives Matter being embraced by corporate America and the blatant targeting of religious Jews by many government officials, I felt the time had come. I am hoping this will be the beginning of mending the rift and restoring the black-Jewish relationship to at least the level of a working relationship. I feel both groups have overcome so many hardships and have too much in common to let this opportunity pass.

To participate in this important discussion, click here.