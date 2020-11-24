Lockdowns for churchgoers but not protesters. Election fraud. Media bias and social media censorship that’s been worse than ever. You name it — there are plenty of reasons for conservatives to be down right now.

But there are many more reasons to be hopeful. Like a phoenix, conservatives will rise from the ashes.

The silver lining in all of this is that we’ve been shaken from our complacency. Who knows exactly when the tipping point was reached. For me, it was the social media blackout of the Biden family’s alleged misdeeds. But, with so much bad stuff going on, it’s hard to say.

Yet we all now realize the seriousness of the fight we are in. We are no longer willing to settle for minor victories or half-measures. We see our basic American freedoms under attack, and we want nothing less than a full restoration of liberty.