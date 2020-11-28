What Have We Got to Lose? by Emery McClendon

Common sense and a fair judicial system should see that something has to be wrong with how this election has been projected to the nation and the world. There are too many triggers that signal wrong-doing. Wrong-doing that favors one party and ideology over another to ascertain a desired outcome.

The projected outcome however, defies common sense and logic. It also does not reflect the current mood of our population.

How does a person who draws thousands to rallies and events end up losing to someone who does not campaign, does not appear at public events or gather any crowds of size to support him win?

I’m sure you are still scratching your heads over that one.

Then on election night sudden “glitches” appear and flip the votes! The seemingly underdog is projected to be the winner.

The networks ignore those who disagree, and call the election before all of the votes are counted. Then to top it all off, ballots magically appear and the majority of them are for the person that was thought of and supposed to be the underdog.

It did not stop there. Now there is a media blackout on the truth, and the media refuses to give fair coverage to the complaining party even though there is massive evidence of suspected fraud.

What have we come to in America? Have those who want to fundamentally transform America into Socialism lowered themselves to such a low degree that they will sacrifice the greatest nation on earth to achieve their selfish goals?

Maybe it’s not the leaders that are willing to take us out of a role of world leadership. Maybe it’s the will of the people. That would be a tough sell even in a candy store. The American people, and the world have been tricked, mislead, and played on. However, the people are not fooled, and they want to stop the steal.

It’s sad that those who have lived in freedom, and liberty have been so easy to brainwash and have been led astray. What is it that Socialism has to offer that is so enticing? Is it the promise of a chicken in every pot, the free so called healthcare, reparations, open borders, or just the promises of a utopia?

Whatever it may be, the American people need to wakeup and take another look at and taste of freedom and our Founding Principles. There is a world of prosperity at stake.

Are we really willing to throw it all away after we have witnessed such a great period of comeback for our nation over the last four years? We even have a promise from this Administration that the best is yet to come. Why aren’t American’s wanting to see our country at its best?

Who among us does not want the best for ourselves and our posterity? That sounds like a reasonable goal.

It’s time to wake up and realize just what is at stake here. It’s time to ensure that we will continue to live and work for a better tomorrow for us, our children, and the world.

It’s time to return to God, country, and family. That’s how we got to where we are, and those three pillars will ensure that we will arrive at a better future for tomorrow.

“FREEDOM And LIBERTY, USE Them Or LOSE Them!”

Emery McClendon, a member of the Project 21 national advisory council, is a tea party organizer in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and the winner of Americans for Prosperity’s 2010 “Activist of the Year” award. This was originally published at Politichicks.