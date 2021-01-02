It’s Time for America to Act Like An Adult, by Emery McClendon

As the nation matured from the childishness of 2020 to the adulthood of 2021, President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office and rolled up his sleeves to do the work that a mature adult nation needs at such a time as this.

What’s his urgency to return to work as he heads down the stretch of what is supposed to be his last 20 days as the most powerful man in world? Most presidents would have used this time to wind down and prepare for the transfer of power to their successors.

But it is evident this president wants to make sure that a 2020 nation realizes how important it is to come of age in the new year. He also knows that the truth matters.

As we begin 2021, we must realize we are deep in a battle to save our nation from the threat of socialism – which, as history has proven, always ends up in full-blown communism.

We are also under attack from the real threat of outside election interference. Unlike previous allegations of outside interference, this threat has evidence of being real. After all, it’s not like the evidence that was presented at the president’s fake impeachment trial.

The president is presenting his case about election fraud and cheating to the American people, the media, state legislators and various courts. Many are still acting like juveniles, seemingly ignoring mounds of evidence of election fraud and cheating in favor of Joe Biden.

The president, acting on our behalf, is not giving up on his quest to have our election system reviewed. He is acting like an adult. He recognizes the importance of reaching out to seek the truth, and he wants to protect our founding principles and our Constitution.

During his possibly final days in office, he is reaching out one last time to petition the courts and Congress. He is asking those who are just as concerned as he is to help him show the election was stolen from the American people. Evidence would profess that he won the 2020 election by a landslide if that evidence was reviewed by responsible parties.

Why aren’t the courts seriously reviewing the voting machines, excessive illegal ballots and other suspicious evidence and improprieties presented in sworn affidavits? Why are election officials turning their heads as evidence is reportedly being destroyed or hidden from review?

People will gather in Washington, D.C. and other cities on January 6th to show their support for what President Trump is trying to accomplish. They have not been fooled, and they want to know the real results. It’s not just about stealing the election. It’s about saving the republic and preserving the integrity of our election process. It’s about the future of America!

Every American should want to know the truth.

We are the envy of the world when it comes to freedom and liberty, and we must maintain our position as a world leader. We must continue to be the hope of people everywhere who look to the United States of America as the path to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

This injustice should prick the hearts of every American as 2020 transitions into 2021. It should serve as a reminder of the importance of what it means for one to grow into full adulthood. Great responsibility comes with that transition. Our president – and each one of us – should recognize that fact and stand up for the truth and to protect the American Dream.

Our future, as well as the success of the great American Experiment, depends on our vigilance. It’s all on trial here.

As Ben Franklin observed and warned: We have a republic, if we can keep it.

We must do everything in our power to hold onto our nation as our Founding Fathers envisioned it and gave their all to provide. We must continue to build upon their dreams to form a government that makes America great. After all, it is American greatness that has made the world a better and safer place and that has given us the greatest ability in the world to worship God, enjoy freedom of speech and pursue our dreams as a free people. We must not throw that away.

As we move into 2021, let us act as adults. Let us use mature judgement and common sense to restore our nation, so that we may maintain our position as the beacon of freedom for the world.

Emery McClendon, a member of the Project 21 national advisory council, is a tea party organizer in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and the winner of Americans for Prosperity’s 2010 “Activist of the Year” award. A version of this was originally published at Politichicks.