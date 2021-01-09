Radical Biden Appointee Betrays Black Needs

While Joe Biden calls for unity and healing, his choice for the leadership of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division is “actually quite disturbing.”

As the president of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Kristen Clarke pushed for a partial defunding of police. In a 2020 Newsweek commentary, she wrote in favor of “defunding policing operations that have made African Americans more vulnerable to police violence and contributed to mass incarceration.” Instead of law enforcement, she proposed spending more money on “programs and policies that address critical community needs.”

During a panel discussion on “Fox News @ Night,” Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper said Clarke’s advocacy for stripping law enforcement of resources is in opposition to the documented needs and wants of black communities:

I will tell you – throughout the summer and heading into the election – survey after survey reported that black Americans said we want more law enforcement, not less. We want more responsiveness to our communities, not less… And where are you now, Mr. President-Elect, when you’re nominating people like this who send a message that our communities – particularly black ones – are gonna be made vulnerable once again.

Horace added that the establishment media failed to fulfill its duty during the presidential campaign in reporting black support for the police:

If we’d had a media working aggressively to make sure the American people hear the kind of information that they need, they would have pressed the Biden-Harris ticket into answering the question where they’re going to come down.

He also pointed out that a radical nominee such as Clarke is as politically risky as it is tone-deaf on the part of the Biden transition effort: