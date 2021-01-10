TUESDAY: Join Project 21’s Stacy Washington for a Constitution Webinar

Participate in a conversation about the Constitution with Project 21 Co-Chairman Stacy Washington this Tuesday afternoon.

Stacy is the featured speaker for the latest edition of “The Amendments and You,” an educational series presented by Constituting America. This Zoom webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, January 12 at 2pm eastern. Click here to register.

Specifically, Stacy will discuss the 13th Amendment (the abolition of slavery) and 15th Amendment (voting rights).

The webinar is hosted by Constituting America Co-Presidents Janine Turner and Cathy Gillespie and will also include student ambassadors Dakare Chatman and Tova Love Kaplan.

There is no cost to participate in this webinar. Please join us!