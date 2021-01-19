Third Graders Taught to Check Their Privilege

At a public school in the heart of Silicon Valley, kids in a third grade math class were tasked with creating an “identity map” to explain their alleged power and privilege.

According to a report published in City Journal, the teacher told her students that they live in a “dominant culture” of “white, middle class, cisgender, educated, able-bodied, Christian, English speaker[s]” that was “created and maintained [for them]… to hold power and stay in power.”

Way to guilt trip an eight-year-old!

On a recent edition of “Fox News @ Night,” liberal commentator Kevin Walling couldn’t defend this radical deconstructionist teaching, but he tried his best to not give conservatives any quarter. “We need to have authentic conversations with our youth,” he stammered. “And is this the right idea? Maybe not.”

“Definitely not!” replied Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper.

Walling actually tried to pin some of the blame for this abuse on conservatives, suggesting this was an “isolated” incident. He then contended that it is conservatives who have advocated for “local school control.” But he was then immediately schooled by Horace:

This isn’t a conversation about race. This is teaching people bigotry. And we never agreed that local communities can hide behind that kind of autonomy to promote that.

Horace further called out the teaching establishment for this predatory pedagogy. He noted: