We Should Honor a Conservative on the $20 Bill. Her Name Is Harriet Tubman, by Donna Jackson

In announcing that the Biden administration was resuming efforts to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “It’s important that our … money reflect the history and diversity of our country.”

While liberals bask in the blinding glow of superficial identity politics, patting themselves on the back for replacing villainous former President Andrew Jackson on U.S. currency, conservatives can also celebrate this choice by looking beyond Tubman’s color to celebrate her life and deeds.

For instance, faith was everything to Tubman. Often referred to as “Black Moses,” Tubman would likely fit into the mold of an evangelical Christian today. She would probably be shocked at modern liberal assertions that Christianity is to blame for promoting racism, bigotry and white supremacy.

Her faith emboldened her to risk everything to aid escaped slaves, and inspired her to recognize the dignity in every life. She talked to God, and claimed that he talked back (something former Vice President Mike Pence was mocked for saying). She said the Underground Railroad was not her idea, but rather divine inspiration from the Lord.

A century later, that same type of faith inspired the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Sadly, our current culture castigates those who claim to trust God.

While Tubman did much on her own, she had help from fellow Christians, most of whom were white. The role of Quakers and other Christian abolitionists — acting according to the convictions of their faith — is often downplayed by historians. But the Quakers were fierce in their belief in God, and they wholeheartedly believed slavery was incompatible with the gospel. They believed this so much that they risked loss of property and life, physical harm and criminal charges to defy governments supporting such unjust policies.