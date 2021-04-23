Anti-Cop Rhetoric a “Slur Against America”

After the Chauvin verdict was delivered, justice being served to the offender was not enough. It never is for the left.

Kamala Harris quickly called for all-encompassing police reform despite filibustering proposed reforms as a senator. She added to the leftist campaign against cops typified by supposed comedian Trevor Noah.

“Shame on these individuals for condemning law enforcement in that environment,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper on the Fox Business Network program “The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald.” In an interview that aired just before the jury reached its decision, Horace warned against attacks on the institutions of law enforcement, suggesting they will result in “generational consequences.”

To make his case, he recounted that even a civil rights icon can be the target of rampant crime:

Rosa Parks was a civil rights leader, but she left Alabama and she moved to Michigan. The media failed to report that her home was broken into in the late 1990s when we were looking away from crime enforcement. And she was beat to the point of hospitalization.

Bringing the plight she faced into the present day, Horace asked:

How many Americans today are going to have to be the new Rosa Parks – living in these communities where they live in fear? That is the reason black Americans disproportionately say we want higher… law enforcement presence, and we want better funding levels for law enforcement. The media narrative – to the contrary – is a lie, and it does not reflect where black America actually is.

Asked about the “misconceptions… in this debate” over the role of law enforcement in America right now, Horace told MacDonald there are two main areas of concern:

One, there is truly no justification for the claim that to be a black man in America means that you’re being targeted by law enforcement. The evidence does not bear that out. The number of shootings does not bear that out. In fact, you’re more likely to be shot if you’re white than if you’re black… But the second lie is that this represents – even if not true – the idea and understanding of black Americans. That also is a falsehood.

The perpetuation of this falsehood covers up the strong faith in and support of law enforcement in the black community:

It turns out that black men, who are less than seven percent of the American population, make up more than 11% of all law enforcement in America. If I told you that less than seven percent of the population was black and more than 11% of the prison population was black, the people would immediately respond with “well, that tells a lot.” I’m telling you that black Americans are committed to law enforcement by putting a disproportionate percentage of black men in the role to protect Americans. And who are the Americans that are needing protection? All Americans benefit from a law and order circumstance, but black Americans and other minorities disproportionally participate and benefit when law and order exists or is restored.

Asked about outspoken anti-police rhetoric among liberal celebrities and elites, in the media and among politicians such as Congresswoman Maxine Waters and the members of “The Squad,” Horace condemned their words:

Even if they don’t tell you directly to confront the police, they’re undermining the authenticity – the rightfulness – of the behavior of law enforcement. They undermine it, and we are seeing a wave of crime taking place… Black Americans, brown Americans and other Americans [living in urban areas] are particularly hard hit [by the economic effects of the pandemic]. The last thing these communities need is to have law enforcement shunned in their areas that will make it nearly impossible for them to recover.

Not holding back his contempt for those who would endanger black communities, Horace concluded: