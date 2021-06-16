More Project 21 Skepticism for a Juneteenth Day Off

Congress is progressing toward the establishment of a full-fledged, day-off federal holiday for the Juneteenth observance of the end of slavery. Project 21 members, who have supported the Juneteenth message of self-improvement and opportunity for decades, expressed concern about the upgrade and questioned the motives for it.

In a press release, Project 21 member Derryck Green said, “I don’t want the commemoration hijacked by racial activists who would use it as another tool to demonize white Americans under the pretense of racial justice.”

Project 21 member Donna Jackson, in a nationally-syndicated commentary opposing a Juneteenth federal holiday, wrote that “while elevating Juneteenth to such prestige may seem relatively harmless, it comes with the baggage of radicals who are also promoting critical race theory, reparations and self-segregation.”

Project 21 member Emery McClendon also expressed concern, saying:

Making Juneteenth a federal holiday is not necessary. As Americans, we celebrate our national independence on the Fourth of July. Why split the nation into racial barriers by celebrating Juneteenth as a second national holiday marking independence? According to critical race theory, America has a systemic race problem because of slavery. By making Juneteenth a holiday, slavery would be sensationalized. I see this action by Congress as another way to build upon the concept of eliminating white guilt. These lawmakers are only trying to appease certain special interests by going on record with a vote to create the new holiday. But no amount of appeasement can satisfy the leftist anger or eliminate white guilt. So what’s the point?

And Project 21 member Martin Baker, who in the press release also questioned whether or not Juneteenth is the best day to celebrate freedom and racial unity, adds that the Emancipation Proclamation does not epitomize the end of America’s participation in the hideous practice of slavery as much as people are led to believe: