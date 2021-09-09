Biased Media Won’t Call Out Election Whoppers

A recent rally in Washington, D.C. opposing state-level voter integrity legislation was timed on the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s 1968 “I Have a Dream” address.

In conjunction with this event, Black Lives Matter cofounder LaTosha Brown claimed blacks have “less voting rights now” than they did when the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed. This shocking allegation was wholly accepted by MSNBC host Tiffany Cross, on whose program Brown was appearing.

“If we had a working media,” remarked Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper, “that would have immediately been called out.”

In an interview with Steve Malzberg on the RT network program “Eat the Press,” Horace pointed out how the facts differ greatly from Brown’s claim, and how her logic can’t hold up to the slightest of scrutiny:

Here is the truth: In 2018, black Americans set records for their levels of participation in national and federal elections, in statewide elections. But guess what? In 2020, blacks broke that record! This is the weirdest form of bigotry that I’ve ever seen – when more black Americans are able to participate in the electoral process than ever before, and are doing so at rates higher than the population of Americans as a whole.

Despite the alleged mission of Black Lives Matter and other left-wing groups to protect and advance black interests, Horace said this is an example of hypocrisy which calls their tactics and goals into question: