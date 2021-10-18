Powell a Man of Dignity, Dedication and the Epitome of the American Dream

Colin Powell, a major figure in American military and diplomatic affairs, has died at the age of 84.

As the first black National Security Advisor, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State, Powell’s presence commanded particular impact in the black community. He was also a proponent of education reform.

Members of the National Center’s Project 21 black leadership network are commenting on Colin Powell’s career and how his life story is the epitome of the American Dream.

Deroy Murdock:

Throughout his 84 years, Colin Powell was a walking, talking refutation of the now-popular lie shouted by critical race theorists that black people are too hindered by white racism to succeed in America. Colin Powell – a son of Jamaican immigrants – rose to the top of the U.S. military on the basis of meritocracy, another concept derided by today’s Left. His talent, dedication and patriotism took him from Vietnam veteran to chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He advanced even higher and became America’s first black Secretary of State – a post in which he acquitted himself with honor and dignity. Powell was everything that the racist Left now claims he could not be. He deserves widespread applause and respect for disproving these lies and serving our country with tremendous distinction.

Nadra Enzi:

I remember each appointment of your storied career as milestones in black aspiration – capped off by not one, but two Presidential Medals of Freedom. Even pacifist and black nationalist community members took pride in you. And rightfully so. I remember where we differed on issues of the day, but that didn’t make a difference in my respect for you. We’re supposed to be free, and therefore free to make independent decisions – and even regret past positions taken.

Richard Holt:

Colin Powell was a hero, and is one of the best examples of what it means to be an American. As a former soldier, I see General Powell as an example for us to follow as patriots and defenders of freedom globally. And he was distinguished not only through his work in uniform, but also in global affairs over the course of several presidents. As a leader, he helped to bring America out of the Cold War and into the promise of success for the never-ending hope of global freedom.

Marie Fischer:

America and the world lost an officer and a gentleman. Colin Powell was not only the epitome of the American Dream, but someone who embodied what one could become in America despite your beginnings. Powell represented to me what all conservatives should be fighting to achieve.

Kathleen Wells:

When Colin Powell reminisced about his relatives sitting on a stoop in the Bronx, looking after and observing their offspring, he told the story of a young Hispanic man who graduated as valedictorian in his class – stating that his relatives would not allow him to fail. This idea is one more black Americans should embrace. The family is the most important institution in society— more people need to come to this realization.

AK Kamara:

Colin Powell was an American hero who truly embodied the American Dream. As a poor young black kid growing up in the 90s, I was inspired by the story of Colin Powell, which made me believe that anything was possible. Regardless of race, family history or economic status, it is hard work, personal responsibility and accountability that allow any American to achieve anything they desire. As a conservative black man in 2021, I’m still inspired by the trailblazing accomplishments of General Powell even though I disagree with him politically. Therein lies the truth. Two things can be true at the same time. May God hold the Powell family as they mourn the loss of their father, grandfather and patriarch.

Christopher Arps:

Colin Powell lived a remarkable and inspiring life that was a true testament to the American ideal that anyone can achieve their American Dream regardless of race, color, gender, sexual orientation or physical limitation. He was unquestionably a man of duty, integrity and dignity. That dignity stood out to me when I first saw him on television – confidently giving press briefings during the Gulf War. Powell attained a couple of notable firsts. This son of Jamaican immigrants was the first black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He was the first black Secretary of State. Admittedly, I really don’t celebrate these kind of firsts anymore because the Left has so bastardized these achievements that they’ve lost any real significance. More importantly, America is a great country, and Powell proved America its greatness by achieving his American dream of reaching the pinnacle of his military and diplomatic careers. In the immortal words of General Douglas MacArthur, “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.” Here’s hoping that the memory of Secretary/General Powell never fades away – but remains a lasting reminder of what we all can be.

The news of Powell’s death came during Chris’s appearance on the Newsmax television program “Wake Up America.” Here is his segment: