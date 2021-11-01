Black Activists Meet With AT&T in Support of One America News

Project 21 Rejects NAACP Attempt to Silence News Channel

Washington, D.C. – Representatives of the Project 21 black leadership network plan to meet with AT&T leaders Tuesday to urge the telecom giant to maintain its business relationship with the One America News (OAN) Network. The NAACP recently demanded that the company “drop OAN immediately.”

“It seems odd that a purported civil rights group like the NAACP is leveraging its reputation to try to silence a news channel,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper, who is attending the meeting. “Have problems truly plaguing black Americans – like unemployment, crime and energy poverty – been eliminated, leaving the NAACP all this time to pressure AT&T to censor One America News? We expect topics like that will come up when we meet with company leaders.”

The NAACP targeted AT&T after Reuters reported on the company’s alleged involvement with OAN. According to Reuters, OAN Founder Robert Herring has claimed that AT&T executives encouraged the creation of a new center-right news channel to help balance the 7-1 left-wing domination of cable media. NAACP President Derrick Johnson called this “reprehensible” and, going into an October 21 meeting with AT&T managers, said that this relationship had “caused irreparable damage to our democracy.”

“One America News provides a platform for the diversity of political opinion in the black community. I thank them for giving me a voice. The same cannot be said for the establishment media,” said Project 21 Director of Membership Development Donna Jackson, who is also attending the meeting. “The NAACP demeans itself by becoming a cudgel for cancel culture.”

“Our aim is to ensure that AT&T doesn’t give in to the demands of the woke mob,” added Cooper. “Fairness and balance are virtues, and AT&T shouldn’t bow to the boorish behavior of the NAACP.”

Project 21 members have appeared in segments on OAN almost 50 times so far in 2021.

