White Students Betray White Privilege

There should be a museum for all of the famous – or infamous – deleted tweets. The imperfect art of tweeting from the hip on important topics has led to many a blue-checkmarked member of the Twitter elite making their true feelings known, saying the quiet part out loud or undermining themselves.

And Critical Race Theory (CRT) icon Ibram X. Kendi would merit a prominent place in this exhibition for a recent tweet that brilliantly undercut his lucrative career in peddling the notion of “white privilege.”

After The Hill posted an article reporting on how white students claimed on their college applications to be members of racial minority groups “to improve their chances of getting accepted” and “get minority-focused financial aid,” Kendi made his social media faux pas.

In a tweet he posted, and deleted soon after, Kendi gave his summation of the article:

More than a third of White students lied about their race on college applications, and about half of these applicants lied about being Native American. More than three-fourths of these students who lied about their race were accepted.

Washington Free Beacon writer Alex Griswold tweeted in reply to Kendi: “You accidentally [blew] up your entire life’s work.” After all, how can Kendi say white privilege exists, when white kids are pretending to be oppressed minorities as a means of helping them get into competitive colleges?

After deleting his tweet, Kendi offered a new tweet in which he called those pointing out his tweet’s illogic as liars.

Add Project 21 members to the list of Kendi’s critics. They are commenting on this amusing, but sobering, slip of the keyboard – and how it shakes the foundation of the CRT movement.

Marie Fischer:

Of course Kendi had to delete his tweet. It proves that he and the whole Critical Race Theory movement are a false narrative. But doesn’t he realize the internet is forever? It’s like throwing feathers in the wind and trying to retrieve them all. And for him to get upset and say that criticizing him is racist just really takes the cake. When you are a public figure – and purposely made yourself a public figure – you can expect that kind of blowback from time to time. If you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen. Oh wait, he might say that is racist of me to say that as well.

Stone Washington:

In an amusing display of irony, Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi seems to have sabotaged his own racial philosophy of white supremacy and white dominance. Kendi tweeted how nearly a third of all white college applicants chose to lie about their race in order to obtain an advantage over members of their own race. Kendi deleted this tweet, despite it providing useful insight into how toxic race-centered college admission standards have eroded faith in a fair and color-blind admissions process. It shows he cares more about protecting his egotistical reputation and indoctrinated views on white privilege than actually promoting clear fact. Kendi also seems to have zero concern about how he and various proponents of his anti-white ideology have fostered a discriminatory social reality that has made many white Americans feel ashamed or afraid to admit to the color of their skin. Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Chris Rufo termed it best when defining Kendi as a “false prophet.” Kendi’s purported religion of “antiracism” is nothing short of a consumer-friendly reframing of the “academic left’s most pernicious ideas.” If the system is rigged – as Kendi so zealously claims – for the benefit of white Americans at the expense of minority groups, why are so many white college applicants lying about being Native American or black when filling out applications? It should be even more startling to Kendi that three-quarters of the students who lied on their applications were ultimately admitted. While this can certainly be attributed to a number of other qualifying factors for admissions, race appears to now be a governing standard for acceptance in league with an applicant’s academic qualifications or extracurricular achievements. Kendi should man up, admit to the fallacies of his beliefs and acknowledge the existing facts about race-based admissions.

Michael Austin:

Ibram X. Kendi’s tweet shows facts and hypocrisy come secondary to leftist dogma. Last week, in an attempt to prove white privilege exists, the race-hustling Critical Race Theory advocate tweeted that more than a third of white students lie about their race to get into college. The sad irony is that such a fact doesn’t prove white privilege. It proves the exact opposite. When faced with acknowledging the truth or keeping his pride, Kendi chose the latter and deleted his tweet. Luckily for us, deleting a tweet doesn’t make facts go away. In fact, I’ve found some more. Since 2019, Asian-American households have had a higher median income than white Americans. In 2018, the share of legal U.S. immigrants with a bachelor’s degree or higher was similar to the share of the U.S.-born adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher. The facts say that white privilege is a myth. Honestly, it’s not important whether Kendi deleted his tweet or not. What’s important is that he has staked out a radical and unpopular emotional position, and very little will convince him of this reality. Thomas Sowell said it best: “Mistakes can be corrected by those who pay attention to facts but dogmatism will not be corrected by those who are wedded to a vision.”

AK Kamara:

It’s not enough to stand against irony; instead, you have to be anti-ironic. Or at least that’s the logic as it relates to the racism that has been employed by Ibram X. Kendi, the famed Boston University professor and author of “How to be an Anti-Racist” and “Anti-Racist Baby.” Kendi is a believer in the Marxist and Hegelian principles that created critical theory. More specifically, his work centers on advocating for the implementation of actual racist practices based on Critical Race Theory – which is based on collectivism rather than individualism. Ironically, and hilariously, Kendi sent this tweet believing it proved that well-intentioned racist white people were in most cases unintentionally stealing opportunities from people of color. These likely unintentional acts were further proof of how simply “not being racist” isn’t enough to combat the hundreds-of-years-old ingrained racism at the core of America. After all, it was Kendi who wrote that “[t]he only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.” Progressive collectivist/leftist scholars and academics like Kendi rarely see the world as it is. They tend to only see the world from the perspective of what it isn’t, according to their beliefs. It’s a world in which individuals make decisions, not the world they want in which the individual doesn’t matter and all that matters are the needs of the collectivist group. Kendi rejects the idea that, in America, many white students individually see the world as it is and have come to the same conclusion: The ideology of victimhood and intersectionality rules the cultural institution of higher education. In order to fit into this ideology and increase the chances of being accepted to college, a third of those polled admitted that they lied. They understood their chances of being admitted increased by pretending to be at the top of the victimhood hierarchy – which in and of itself helps disprove Kendi’s academic and financially lucrative claims, and his need to educate the United States on “anti-racism.” In reality, America is one of the least racist countries in all of human existence. This truth is born from the conservative principles of liberty, individuality, freedom and rights of the individuals to rule themselves. It is this reality that is rejected by the collectivist leftists because it disproves their beliefs of the rights of the collective over the rights of the individual.

