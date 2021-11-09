Webinar on the Federal Courts – You’re Invited

Join Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper today as he discusses the constitutional underpinnings of our nation’s court system.

Horace is the featured speaker for Constituting America’s webinar “The American Court System: How Does It Work?” This edition focuses on district and appeals courts. The webinar is scheduled for November 9 at 2pm Eastern. Click here to register.

Constituting America is led by actress Janine Turner and former Virginia First Lady Cathy Gillespie. Those registered for the webinar will not be on camera, but can ask questions. There is no cost to participate.

Horace is a former constitutional law professor at the George Mason University School of Law (now the Antonin Scalia Law School). He is a former federal official and congressional leadership staff member. He is also the author of the book “How Trump is Making Black America Great Again.”

Click here to register for today’s webinar.