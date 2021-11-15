Press Conference: “Build Back Better” Bad for Blacks

Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper is participating in a press conference on Tuesday that will highlight the devastating effects that the Biden Administration’s “Build Back Better” agenda will have on black Americans.

Scheduled for 10:30AM Eastern on Tuesday, November 16, Horace will be joined by Star Parker of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE), Joel Griffith of the Heritage Foundation, Pastor Caesar LeFlore of the Beloved Community Development Coalition and others. CURE is hosting the press conference at their Washington, D.C. headquarters located on the 8th floor of 1317 F Street NW.

Horace and the others will discuss in particular how legislation related to Build Back Better threatens to destroy job opportunities in the black community, elevate welfare over self-reliance and increase overall government control.