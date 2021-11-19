Black Activists Respond to Rittenhouse Acquittal

Rioters Repudiated, Second Amendment Safe, Say Project 21 Members

Washington, D.C. – After a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin declared Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges against him, members of the Project 21 black leadership network commented on the verdict and its implications beyond Kenosha.

In particular, Project 21 members called the jury’s decision a validation of the Second Amendment’s guarantee of the rights to keep and bear arms and to defend oneself. They are also calling for calm and respect for the decision.

“I am pleased to see a just verdict was reached today. Clearly, this was an act of self-defense,” said Project 21 member Niger Innis. “We live in the greatest country on earth. We consider both diversity and our Constitution among our greatest assets. Let’s not allow polarization from extremists to prevail. Let’s unite behind our shared American values.”

Rittenhouse faced five counts of homicide and reckless endangerment related to the shooting of three people who attacked him during rioting in Kenosha in 2020.

“The verdict of not guilty is a win not only for Kyle, but also for the Second Amendment and for the right of all Americans to defend themselves,” said Project 21 member Gregory Parker. “Americans should sleep a little better tonight knowing that they can defend their families from rioters and rapists.”

“A verdict of acquittal was rendered not only for Mr. Rittenhouse, but for our Constitution,” said Project 21 member Martin Baker. “The right to bear arms is protected by law, as is the right to defend one’s person. Many states have ‘stand your ground’ or Castle Doctrine elements authorizing citizens to utilize deadly force if needed in life-threatening situations. This is further testimony to the power of individual citizens when government elects to not intervene.”

To schedule an interview with a member of Project 21 on this or other issues, contact Judy Kent at (703) 477-7476.

Project 21, a leading voice of black conservatives for over 25 years, is sponsored by the National Center for Public Policy Research. Its members have been quoted, interviewed or published over 40,000 times since the program was created in 1992. Contributions to the National Center are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated, and may be earmarked exclusively for the use of Project 21.

Founded in 1982, the National Center for Public Policy Research is a non-partisan, free-market, independent conservative think-tank. Ninety-four percent of its support comes from some 60,000 individuals, less than four percent from foundations and less than two percent from corporations. Sign up for email updates here.

Follow Project 21 on Twitter at @Project21News for general announcements. To be alerted to upcoming media appearances by Project 21 members, follow our media appearances Twitter account at @NCPPRMedia.