Justice Served in Arbery Verdict

Minutes after the jury returned in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, members of the National Center’s Project 21 black leadership network were speaking out about the guilty verdicts.

Already, members have appeared on or are scheduled to appear on the nation’s airwaves in places such as WAEB-Allentown, Pennsylvania and the syndicated American Family Radio and Main Street Media Networks.

“Let’s stop saying the justice system doesn’t work for people of color,” said Project 21 Director of Membership Development Donna Jackson.

Project 21 member Marie Fischer added: “This verdict should quell those who were upset with the Rittenhouse verdict.”

And Project 21 member AK Kamara said that “[j]ustice was served in the Ahmaud Arbery case… because America has one of the fairest and most just judicial systems in the world.”

But that’s not all that AK had to say. To follow is a commentary he penned about the case, the verdict and how the left has sought to divide Americans using the cudgel of race: